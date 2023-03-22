Fishing rods

Should you just pick one at random, or is there a method to this madness?

 WaterLine file photo

Having the right tools is important for any project. Whether you’re at work or at play, you’ll be much more efficient and effective when you have what you need to get the job done.

Fishing is no different. But with so many options available in rods and reels, it’s easy to get bogged down in the details when you’re selecting your gear. Let’s simplify the situation.


As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments