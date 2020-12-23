Merry Christmas Eve! I wonder how many of us will own new fishing toys by this time tomorrow? It’s pretty tough to disguise a one-piece fishing rod with wrapping paper and ribbon, so if Santa brought you that new St. Croix Legend Extreme casting rod you’ll have to remember to act surprised when you unwrap it. And if you also got a Daiwa Steez SV TWS baitcaster to go with it, then you need to give somebody a big thank-you hug because you’ve landed a really sweet bass fishing rig.
People wrapping gifts for fly fishermen have it a little easier. The Orvis Helios 3D rods are four-piece, and with a little ingenuity they can be packaged so that they look like something else when they’re parked under the Christmas Tree. And don’t forget to be careful when you reach into your stocking just in case it’s full of unpackaged Mirrolures, Yo-Zuris and DOAs. Nobody wants to spend Christmas morning pulling hooks out of their fingers.
Once we’ve gotten past the Dec. 25 festivities, it will be time to go fishing with our new stuff. And even if we’re not equipped with fancy new Christmas tackle, we may still want to go chase fish because we’re off work for the holiday or entertaining out-of-town guests.
Yes, there are still out-of-town guests visiting us here in Southwest Florida, even though this is 2020. This is why, weather permitting, the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day tends to be one of the busiest weeks of the year on Charlotte Harbor.
This year, we’ve got a quandary to resolve if we’re going fishing during those first few days after Christmas — because the tides will be challenging. The exact timing will be different depending on which day you fish and depending on what part of the Harbor you visit, but the pattern will be the same: There will be a pretty low tide in the morning and a lengthy period of sluggish, non-moving water in the afternoon.
Hardly ideal. But fish can be caught in all conditions if you work at it.
Those morning low tides over the next several days will be getting lower and later each morning. Most mangrove shorelines and many of the skinnier flats will be too shallow (or too dry!) to fish for a good portion of the morning. However, canal fishing can be good on even the lowest of tides, so that’s a good option.
Another possibility would be to fish outside the bars on either side of the Harbor. Many fish drop off the flats into deeper water there during really low tides. And if you’re tough enough to wade in the chilly conditions and know where there are flats holding redfish, you may be able to walk up on some tailing fish shortly after the tide starts to flood.
The upcoming afternoons will present a different challenge because we’ll see some really lackluster tides. For example, tide info for Punta Gorda shows that on boxing day (Dec. 26), a high tide of 1.0 feet is forecast for around 2:30 p.m., followed by a low tide around 6 p.m. at 0.9 feet. This means that in about 3.5 hours, the tide is only going to drop a little more than an inch. That’s s-l-o-w-moving water.
But if you want to fish Saturday afternoon, there are ways to work around this. One plan could be to just fish somewhere else. No, don’t trailer up to Tampa Bay, but if it’s not too choppy you could run down to the ICW and fish in Gasparilla Sound or in Pine Island Sound where the tides occur about three hours earlier than in Punta Gorda, which would mean that you could be fishing a good incoming tide down there while the water movement is sluggish back in Punta Gorda.
If it’s too windy to run that 15 or 20 miles in your skiff or if you just don’t feel like logging all those miles, then you can still catch fish by working in areas where the water moves even during sluggish tides. Examples of this includes creek and canal mouths, pinch points between islands, and areas where the tide flows past a point or the end of a bar.
There are other good options too. In fact, there is only one plan that’s guaranteed to fail: Not fishing at all. So get on out there.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
