One of the big complaints about Charlotte Harbor we hear from tourists and new residents is that the water is too dark. It looks dirty or muddy. Why can’t it be clear like the water in the Gulf, or better yet the water in the Keys?
I was reminded of all these complaints recently while I was talking with Capt. Van Hubbard. Among the things we discussed was how clear our water has been lately. I had noticed it but hadn’t thought too much about it.
But Van pointed out something I should have seen myself, and now that the connection has been made I can’t unsee it. Van said the water is so clear this fall because repeated red tide blooms have killed off so many of the planktonic organisms that normally contribute to its cloudiness.
As soon as he said it, I saw the problem that he had already seen. All those tiny plankton are fish food. Most of our baitfish species (and all the true schooling baitfish like greenbacks, threadfins and glass minnows) are plankton feeders. A lack of plankton means fewer baitfish can eat, which means fewer will survive to feed our larger fish.
It gets worse: Some of the creatures in plankton are tiny their whole lives and are always plankton. But many are the babies of other bigger animals. Everything from hermit crabs to snook spends time living in a planktonic stage. If our red tide was enough to kill off full-time plankton, what did it do to the part-timers?
I’m hoping that we’re wrong. There are other reasons that might account for our water being unusually clear. The rainy season did end a little earlier this year, so there’s less dark river water flowing into the Harbor. And we’ve had some cool temperatures, which naturally leads to less growth of microalgae, which is a serious contributor to murky water.
But if we are seeing a lack of plankton, it will affect many other things. The baitfish that feed on plankton are food not just for gamefish but also for seabirds of all types. If fewer baby shrimp and crabs and other critters survived their planktonic baby stages this summer and fall, that would also mean less food for larger fish. If baby fish such as grouper and tarpon were killed directly, obviously that means fewer for us to catch later.
Red tide’s increased frequency has caused many problems. Some were immediately and glaringly apparent; the images of dead fish and abandoned beaches that showed up on screens worldwide were impossible to miss. Some take a little longer to make themselves known. But all of them are causing major disruptions to our lives. Until we get a better understanding of the root causes and how to control them, all we can expect in the future is more of the same.
Capt. Josh Olive
