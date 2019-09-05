Provided by the U.S. Coast Guard
The Coast Guard terminated the voyage of the 47-foot catamaran Shared Adventure with seven passengers aboard Aug. 25 in the vicinity of Fort Lauderdale for conducting an illegal charter.
The boat crew conducting the boarding of the Shared Adventure discovered the following violations: Failure to have a drug and alcohol program; not having a valid Certification of Inspection; failure to have a Stability Letter issued before the vessel is placed in service; and failure to have appropriate merchant mariner credentials.
Before you step aboard, get underway or even pay for a chartered vessel, ask the captain to see his or her credentials, inspection certificate and vessel safety plan. You have the right to see these items, because you are putting your life at risk and in danger when you get underway on a vessel without a properly credentialed mariner.
Owners and operators of illegal charter vessels can face maximum civil penalties of more than $59,000 for illegal passenger-for-hire operations.
