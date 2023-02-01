I don’t like cold weather. It’s uncomfortable. It’s bad for business. And not only does it make fishing difficult, if it stays cold enough for a long enough time it will actually kill fish.
December’s record-breaking Christmas cold snap did kill some fish in Charlotte Harbor. Most of the kills that I heard about were scattered and did not involve huge numbers of fish. The worst report I received from local waters was of a “large” number of dead snook in Pineland Marina, though there were probably other significant kills elsewhere.
Unfortunately, there was reportedly a major kill of snook in waters up around Homasassa and Crystal River, north of Tampa Bay. Snook numbers in that region had been growing in recent years due in part to a succession of mild winters.
Snook are a warm-water fish which are found mostly in tropical waters. Southwest Florida is near the extreme northern end of their natural range. In a cycle that has repeated itself countless times when there are several winters in a row which don’t produce bitter cold weather, the snook population creeps further and further northward along the Gulf coast.
But when a long, hard cold snap eventually does occur, snook in those northernmost areas get killed back down to the south. However, not all of those far-northern snook will die. There are numerous springs in that area which provide warm-water refuges for snook (and for manatees). This means that there will be a seed stock left up there to jump-start the spread of snook in that region, starting with this summer’s spawn.
It seems as what’s left of my hair turns grayer, I feel the cold more and more each winter. I think I can sympathize with the snook — I think Southwest Florida must be toward the northernmost end of my range too.
Last Christmas Eve I was pretty sure that I had strayed too far to the north as I worked on the docks while wearing every bit of warm clothing that I owned. Even the relatively minor cold front that we experienced late last week was tough. I just could not get warmed up last Friday morning.
Then I looked at my calendar and realized it was still January, and that the official start of spring was still nearly two months away. Now what am I going to do to survive, besides contemplate a move to Costa Rica?
In an effort to kick the wintertime blues which threaten my mental well-being at about this time every year, I start searching for signs of hope. And they’re not too hard to find.
For one thing, all the early-season long range weather predictions for this year were calling for a warmer-than-average winter in Florida due to La Niña in the Pacific Ocean. I have no idea how that works, but I like the idea of the warmer weather.
And since it really hasn’t been all that warm so far this winter (just ask those dead snook), statistically speaking it simply has to be warmer in the second half of the season to make the numbers work out. That’s an encouraging thought.
And yes we are about at halftime for this winter. Historically, early February is the coldest time of year here. Based on historical averages, we are at the worst of the cold weather just about now and it’s due to start warming up starting with next week. Maybe the delightfully warm weather we are experiencing this week is the beginning of the end of this year’s winter chill.
But I’m pretty sure it’s not done yet. We usually get cold fronts well into the spring, sometimes right on through until June. But the further we go into spring, the less bite those cold fronts possess. In fact, it won’t be long until we are past the risk of a morning frost — another encouraging thought.
If I look really closely around me, I can see a few early signs of spring already. Some birds are building nests, and a few springtime plants are starting to stir. The days are getting longer at an increasingly rapid rate, and those extra minutes and hours of sunshine each day will help to warm things up.
Yes, I think I will survive one more winter. But if I don’t, at least bury me someplace warm.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing tour boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
