Ice fishing

To hear some people whine, you’d think we were all drilling ice holes to fish in Charlotte Harbor.

I don’t like cold weather. It’s uncomfortable. It’s bad for business. And not only does it make fishing difficult, if it stays cold enough for a long enough time it will actually kill fish.

December’s record-breaking Christmas cold snap did kill some fish in Charlotte Harbor. Most of the kills that I heard about were scattered and did not involve huge numbers of fish. The worst report I received from local waters was of a “large” number of dead snook in Pineland Marina, though there were probably other significant kills elsewhere.


Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing tour boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

