Finally winter arrives. Looks like we’re back to normal — for the season, anyway. With cooler temps, trout and redfish should bunch up. The chill should stimulate their appetites too. Water is a great insulator and cools or warms much slower than land. The deeper it is, the longer it takes, so shallow waters chill down and warm up first.
It’s prime time for excellent action around the backcountry flats and potholes. Fish enjoy the abundance of food and clearer waters, and we get to play without sweating. If you like topwater plugging, fly fishing or patiently soaking natural baits, it’s time to go fish now. Just remember to slow down everything when it’s colder. Fish are cold-blooded and they go dormant when it gets too cold. Feeding picks up as things warm, but there is a delay.
This is a great opportunity for sight-fishing, and stalking our reds is every bit as good as bonefishing in the Keys or Bahamas. Shallow water fish are very spooky. Use a push pole now for best action. If you blow a few fish up note their direction and wait before you slowly pursue them. Take advantage of the windy nor’easters to cast a mile and reach out to shy reds as they sneak around on rising tides. Corks add weight (and casting distance). Some reds will stage in those deeper potholes as the tide falls.
Keep your lures and baits smaller, because a noisy plop will easily spook shy fish. This is perfect for fly fishers; just remember that you need to cast without rocking your boat, warning fish to run away! Practice casting with the rod, not your body. This is critical for all casting. Take advantage of calm days to master this challenge.
Cast and note any surface disturbance emitting from your boat. Note how far off fish spook and make a note of these areas and tide conditions. If you scare the fish, don’t be tempted to chase them — spooked fish on their guard will just run farther.
Now is also the time to stalk those larger gator trout (or specks, to many locals). Try larger lures for big fish. Consider that mullet are a food these big ‘uns eat all the time. Those MirrOlure Top Dogs cast forever and allow us to get within range. Cast well beyond your target and lead it to prevent startling fish. Big fish are smarter, so you’ll need to stay back and go slow. Good hunters understand stalking and the need to be patient for big rewards.
Please consider carefully releasing these bigger specks — they are our broodstock. It is always fine with me to eat a legal fresh fish as regular as you can, but think about tomorrow. Besides, an 18-incher is better on the table.
Some folks target snook in cooler water, which is legal as long as you’re releasing them. However, I do not. The reason is simple: These fish are already stressed and don’t really need any more complications.
If you’re fishing for them, remember to never handle release fish with dry hands or a towel. Always use a hook removal tool when possible, because the less we handle a fish the better chance it has of recovery.
Hold your breath while you take photos —it will remind you that fish can’t breathe out of water. The colder waters get, the more stressed snook are. After all, these are tropical fish by nature.
Offshore anglers should enjoy good action on calmer days, but watch the forecast carefully. Always put safety before fishing. Otherwise you might not come home. Take advantage of windy times to catch up on maintenance and upkeep.
If you’re going to go out on the Gulf, check your safety equipment and flares before heading out. We can usually get ashore safely inside, but it’s a long swim from 20 miles out!
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
