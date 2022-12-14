Ice fisherman

A lot of transplanted northerners seem to think that if you’re not this cold, you’re not really cold. Well, this is Florida, and they’re wrong.

Most of you are originally from areas of the country where it gets cold. Really cold — snow and ice cold. If you’re in that club, you may regard Florida’s winter weather as very mild. (But if you've been here more than a couple years, you might find the winter “back home” is a lot colder than you used to think it was.)

In fact, you may think we don’t have a winter at all. Well, you can think that if you want, but it’s not exactly right. Cold is relative to where you are, not where you’re from.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

