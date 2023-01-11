Sheepshead double

Alex Benard with a pair of sheepshead. These are common winter catches here, but how well the bite is going depends on the weather.

 Photo provided

Ah, winter in Florida. Ya gotta love the schizophrenic nature of our cool season: It might be freezing right now, but the day after tomorrow will be 85 degrees. And I have no way of knowing as I write this, almost a week before it publishes. Forecasts change fast around here. If you think this makes it tough for you to plan, think about how it must be for the fish.

Every fish species has an ideal temperature range, in which they will be most active and behave “normally.” True cold-water fish, like cod and tautog, would do very poorly here because the water is much too warm for them. Yet truly tropical species sometimes run into trouble because the water is too cold.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

