Ah, winter in Florida. Ya gotta love the schizophrenic nature of our cool season: It might be freezing right now, but the day after tomorrow will be 85 degrees. And I have no way of knowing as I write this, almost a week before it publishes. Forecasts change fast around here. If you think this makes it tough for you to plan, think about how it must be for the fish.
Every fish species has an ideal temperature range, in which they will be most active and behave “normally.” True cold-water fish, like cod and tautog, would do very poorly here because the water is much too warm for them. Yet truly tropical species sometimes run into trouble because the water is too cold.
Florida is where tropical and temperate climate ranges meet, so we have a mix of species that prefer tropical and warm temperate temperatures. Some, like snook and tarpon, prefer water in the 70s and low 80s. Others, including trout and sheepshead, get fired up by water temps in the 60s. And still more, such as flounder and redfish, are tolerant of a wide temperature range.
But when the water temperature dips down into the 50s, even chill-tolerant fish start to slow down. Fish are cold-blooded, which means their metabolism is dependent on ambient temperature. When it’s warm, it speeds up; when it’s cold, it slows down. It doesn’t stop, though, so fish still need to eat. That means you can still catch them, but you have to understand a few things.
First, a slow metabolism means slow digestion, and slow digestion means that a large food item might rot in the fish’s belly before it’s digested. Fish don’t know that, of course, but they follow their instincts. Instead of eating one jumbo crab, a redfish might seek out two or three smaller ones. A big mullet may not appeal to a snook, but smaller baitfish will be snapped up. This is why we always say you should downsize your baits in winter.
Second, a slow metabolism means fish are just less active. When you’re feeling sluggish, you don’t want to go out and exercise. Neither do the fish. This is why we always say you should work your baits or lures more slowly in winter. That doesn’t mean you need to spend all day in one spot. About 20 minutes should be enough time to figure out whether an area will be productive.
Third, fish will seek out warmer areas to speed their metabolism up a bit. Sometimes (like on a cloudy day) this means deeper water, which tends to hold warmth longer. Sometimes (like on a cold but sunny morning) it means shallow water, which tends to heat up more quickly. Water with a dark bottom or next to a seawall is usually a bit less chilly. Another winter trick is to fish in the afternoon, when the sun has warmed the water a bit. Just a few degrees can turn the bite on.
Remember, water temperature affects everything living in it, not just gamefish. Plankton is less plentiful, so small fish that depend on plankton for food are less active. Whitebait and some other baitfish migrate to warmer water, where there’s more for them to eat. Shrimp, crabs and worms often burrow deeper into the mud, where the temperature is more stable, or move into deeper water.
The net effect is that winter is a leaner time. There’s less overall for fish to eat. This is the main reason artificial lures often work better in winter than in summer, when the water is full of real food and the fish can be choosier.
However, the water is also clearer, which means the fish will be able to see your terminal tackle better. Even hungry fish will often shy away from visible line. It’s a good idea to use fluorocarbon leader material, as light as you think you can get away with. Longer leaders (say, 4 feet instead of 2 feet) are also helpful.
Even if you keep all these things in mind, you won’t catch anything if the fish aren’t there. With water temperatures fluctuating, fish are always on the move. They might be where you expect them to be, but they might not.
Be ready for that. Have a backup plan, and a backup plan for your backup plan. Fish new spots, even if you don’t have to — it’s good for you to learn new areas and not get stuck in a rut. And don’t be afraid to experiment. I’m the last one to want a change, but sometimes it turns a lousy day on the water 180 degrees. Broaden your knowledge. It won’t hurt, I promise.
Fishing in cool weather is a very different challenge from fishing here the rest of the year. But if you adapt your tactics to the realities on the ground, there’s no reason you can’t be just as successful during the winter months.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
