At 7 a.m. I was looking over my to-do list and putting them in order of proper priority when the phone rang. It was good buddy Steve with a question: “Are you on the water?” “Nope,” I said, “working on honey do’s today. I start with solid tarpon charters next week. Why? Are you thinking about going out?”
“Maybe,” he said. “The weather going to be lousy for the next couple of days, but I have stuff to do too. Talk to you later.” I barely had time to set the phone down, go outside and start to clean the lanai when the text came in: “Do you think Placida ramp is full?”
I told him I didn’t think it would be … at least, not the overflow. He texted back: “Maybe we should put off our obligations and go see what it looks like out there for a while.” There was only one thing I could say to that: Your boat or mine? “We’ll take mine,” he responded. “My stuff is in the boat.” I asked what time, and he said, “All I have to do is comb my hair, because that’s important.”
Now that’s prioritizing! Understand fully that it may have gone down in a slightly different way if I hadn’t just dropped my wife off at the Miami airport two days prior for a trip. But I had, and so we went.
As we left the ramp, Steve and I agreed that we were not even going to say the “T” word. We were just going to pole around and fish. If we happened to see big silver torpedoes, fine, we were prepared — but we weren’t going out looking for them.
We ran until we found a spot out of the northwest wind (of course, the weather report said southwest all morning) and he began to pole me up the shoreline. I thoroughly enjoy poling my clients and friends around looking for fish, but also I love being on the pointy end of the boat once in a while.
It didn’t take long to start finding snook, nor did it take long to start catching them. The 12- to 18-inchers were out for a good time this morning, and we took advantage of their affable attitudes. Small baitfish patterns in tan over white worked for me. If I hadn’t been lazy, I would have changed leaders and gone to a popper which would have worked too. But I was, so I didn’t.
I’d only brought two rods with me. One was an 8 weight and the other a 12 (in the interest of T-word preparedeness). Both had floating lines rigged with fluorocarbon leaders (which sink) and baitfish patterns tied on.
Normally, I carry two of each to be prepared. A pair of 8s; one with a fluoro leader for a baitfish fly and the other a mono leader with a gurgler. One of the 12s is rigged with a floating line and the other with an intermediate sink-tip line to cover more of the water column. Plus, I always have an intermediate sink-tip 6 weight rigged with a Clouser on board.
Steve poled until I started catching redfish. For some reason, he felt it was then time for me to relinquish the bow of the boat. Some friend. The reds we came across were just lying on the sand, and so were a couple of 40-inch snook.
I used an interesting technique to make my redfish eat. After a 65ish-foot cast, I started stripping the fly. The fish turned and followed but quickly lost interest, turned again and sat. Another quick cast and strip, and the fish turned and lazily followed.
Then, I let the fly sink to the bottom and started to drag it. The red’s attitude changed. It quickly tracked the fly and picked it up as I dragged it across the sand. Fish on! After a long drag-pulling run and a good bulldogging fight, we had a quick meet and greet at the boat.
The second fish was just lying in wait too. The cast was made, the fish followed then slowed down. Again, I dropped the fly to the bottom and dragged it on the sand. Again, the red tracked the fly and picked it up. It might be an odd thing to do with a baitfish pattern, but it’s hard to argue with success.
Would they have eaten a shrimpy crabby thing dragged along the bottom? I would think so. They definitely wanted something on the bottom, not swimming.
As I climbed the platform to begin my turn on the pole Steve told me that I wouldn’t be seeing the bow again for quite some time. I said, “I’ve already had a great time, so I’m good … and by the way, jealousy looks good on you!”
Steve was rewarded with many more of our little snook to hand. He also had some shots at true monsters. He made some great casts at these dark-backed big ugly beasts but he couldn’t convince one to eat feathers and fur or a Puglisi synthetic. I told him that they didn’t like the way he had combed his hair.
Then the reds came into view, just sitting on sand and waiting for a fly to eat. He made solid casts at the fish. They tracked the baitfish , then lost interest and slid off. Sound familiar? I told him what I had done by dragging mine, but he kept stripping his keeping it up off the sand. No eats from three reds he cast to. Some people would rather be wrong than take good advice.
The wind changed directions and started blowing hard, so we packed it in and left. Not once did we mention the “T” word for 3.5 solid hours. The lessons to take home? Be able to reset your priorities and obligations to go fish with a buddy. Give the fish not only what they want, but also how they want it. Comb your hair, because it’s important.
And of course, stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.