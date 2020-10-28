Just in time for Peace River Wildlife Center’s grand reopening after the coronavirus shutdown, we have a couple new residents to introduce: Jay and Silent Bob, a pair of nine-banded armadillo quadruplets. Let me explain that seemingly contradictory statement.
Back in May, a tractor ran over a female armadillo and her four young babies. Mom was killed on impact, and alert workers immediately rushed the babies to PRWC. One of the youngsters died soon after intake, and another passed a few days later. The two remaining armadiglets are now healthy and rambunctious and have secured a seat as education ambassadors at our Ponce de Leon Park location.
The first question we hear as soon as we introduce these cuties is about leprosy. Most people have heard of the disease, but don’t understand the mechanics of it. So, let’s have a quick little fun science lesson. No, you may not be excused. Put your hand down.
Hansen’s disease, better known by its old name leprosy, is a bacterial infection that affects the skin and peripheral nerves. The slow-growing bacteria can cause lumps on the skin and leads to nerve damage if left untreated. Luckily, 95 percent of the human population is not even susceptible to the disease.
No longer the plague of Old Testament times, it is easily curable with antibiotics if you do get it. It’s actually not very contagious, given the state of hygiene in our country. Close and repeated contact with a contagious person’s nose and mouth droplets is necessary for spread of the causative agent, Mycobacterium leprae. Score another point for those of us faithfully wearing our masks.
Although armadillos are the only other mammal besides man that can get Hansen’s disease, people have a far greater chance of contracting the disease while traveling to a country with a high population density and poor sanitation in which the disease is still fairly widespread — for example, India, Brazil or Indonesia — or coming into contact with someone who has. And since we aren’t traveling anymore either, I think we can almost rule that out too (for now, at least).
The average incubation period, from the time of contact with the bacteria until symptoms appear, is 3 to 5 years, but can be as long as 20 years. This makes it especially difficult to determine the source of the infection. Rough estimates are that up to 20 percent of armadillos may be infected, but few of those animals probably live long enough to become symptomatic and infective.
Scientists believe humans unwittingly transmitted the disease to armadillos more than 400 years ago. We also intentionally infected them for successful medical research into the cause and treatment of leprosy. The “little armored ones” (the Spanish translation of their name) are due a huge debt of gratitude for the fact that we now have a simple treatment and cure for what used to be a serious health threat.
Other fun facts about armadillos: They always give birth to four identical quadruplets. Implantation of fertilized embryos can be delayed up to 14 months while waiting for ideal conditions. Startled armadillos can leap five feet into the air. They taste like pork. The spacecraft Osiris-Rex has recovered armadillo DNA from the Bennu asteroid. OK, at least one of those things is probably not true. After all, the Bennu asteroid dust has not yet been analyzed.
To learn more about these fascinating animals, come to PRWC to see them and our other 100 resident education ambassadors. We will also be starting our outreach programs again soon, so look for us at Fisherman’s Village and other venues around town.
PRWC had been closed to the public for a few months. A trial run of scheduled tours on set days was a success and we are now able to permit the public to visit our Ponce de Leon site again. We will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays. Eventually we hope to open for tours seven days a week, as we have in the past. Keep up to date with changing days and hours of operation on our Facebook page or at PRWildlife.org.
We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during these trying times and look forward to seeing our ardent supporters again. As per county and city guidelines, we are requiring visitors to wear a mask and maintain safe distances.
Our gift shop will be open during the days and hours that tours are available, but since it is so tiny and crowded with awesome merchandise, a limited number of people will be permitted to browse at one time. Our gift shop manager, Stephanie, will be available to help folks navigate in there. Jay and Silent Bob will probably not be your clerks, but you never know what those armored clowns might be up to.
Peace River Wildlife Center is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to the care, preservation and protection of Charlotte County’s native wildlife since 1978. Injured, abandoned or orphaned native wild animals are accepted at the center’s care facility (223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Their home for permanent resident animals at 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy, Punta Gorda, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays. PRWC receives no government funding and relies entirely on private donations. For more info, visit PRWildlife.org, email PeaceRiverWildlife@yahoo.com or call 941-637-3830.
