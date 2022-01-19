I’m just about sure that you have a favorite comfort food — a dish that you are comfortable eating just about any time and that is always pretty good, even when it’s not so good. Maybe it’s pizza? Cheeseburgers? Apple pie? French fries? Almost everybody has a few of these simple, reliable foodstuffs that just make us feel good (even if you know it’s bad for you).
Most anglers have at least a few comfort lures too. These are go-to baits that we fall back to throwing just about any time. They’re the lures we are confident we can catch fish with. If we’re being really honest, most of us have a tackle box (or boxes) holding a bunch of lures that rarely if ever get wet because we usually fish with just a of our few favorites. Here are a few of my comfort lures:
Beetle Spin
If I see a pond, freshwater canal, drainage ditch or just about any other bit of year-round water, I know that I can toss a tiny Beetle Spin in there on an ultralight spinning rig. If there are any fish at all, I’ll probably catch a few. Beetle Spins catch just about everything including bluegill, Mayan cichlids, bass, crappie, tilapia, gar and even a few catfish.
I use tiny 1/32-ounce versions, but I do like to change out the standard grub body for a 2-inch curly tail. Three reasons: First, it gives the lure a bigger profile which makes it a little more attractive to bass. Second, I can work it much slower because the fluttering action of the tail holds it up. Third, that slow fall results in more bites as the lure sinks right after it hits the water.
Flukes
Go ahead and make your jokes about how it’s a fluke if I catch a decent fish. But if you see me fishing on Charlotte Harbor, it’s a certainty that I’ll have a few Fluke-style lures with me. Fluke is the brand name of a hugely popular fork-tailed soft plastic bait manufactured by Zoom Bait Company.
As often happens, success breeds imitation, and there are now countless look-alike lures being sold by other companies that are called other names. But the name “Fluke” has become so ingrained in the minds of anglers that this style of bait is often called a fluke even when it’s not actually a Fluke but instead is one of the look-alikes.
Why so much admiration for Flukes among anglers and competing lure makers? Because Flukes are extremely versatile lures that can be rigged and fished in many different ways and which catch a wide variety of fish.
Rigged weightless and weedless, they can be pitched into gnarly places such as beneath overhanging mangrove branches or between crusty pilings way back under docks and worked slowly back out, or they can be worked topwater in a walk-the-dog fashion. Adding pinch weights of various sizes allows anglers to control the sink rates. Stick one on a jighead and it can be effectively bottom-bounced. There are countless other ways to use them too.
Gold spoon
Spoons have been catching fish in Charlotte Harbor for a long time, and gold spoons have long been the favorite color of many anglers. Spoons are easy to use and they many different fish species. Every saltwater tackle box should hold at least a few spoons.
There are dozens of different spoons available today, but my favorites are still models that were popular when my family first arrived in Southwest Florida in the 1970s: Johnson Sprites for when I want a spoon with a treble hook, and Johnson Silver Minnows when I want a spoon with a single weedless hook. And yes, in spite of the name, Johnson Silver Minnows are available in gold color.
Woolly bugger
Freshwater fly fishermen are notoriously picky about having just exactly the right fly for every different situation. Some of these flies are meticulously tied to exactly match the look and size of specific aquatic insects or other prey creatures.
However, there are also successful flies that really don’t look much like anything in particular and yet catch many different species of fish in a multitude of situations. My favorite of these is a pattern called a woolly bugger. It’s not made from wool, but it does look at least a little like a woolly bear caterpillar, so maybe that’s where the name originated. Perhaps some old fly guy can tell me.
In any event, woolly buggers are versatile flies. Unweighted versions sink so slowly that they can be worked almost like a suspending bait, or they can be skated across the surface to entice topwater strikes. Weighted versions (usually with a gold bead head) sink more quickly. I often fish them in a size 10 or 12 for panfish such as bluegill, but the same pattern in size 1 or 2 is a bass magnet.
And here’s a secret: Those larger woolly buggers are also excellent flies in saltwater for trout and redfish. Just be aware that if you’re using store-bought versions, you need to keep a close eye on the hooks. They were intended for use in fresh water and are likely to rust out pretty quickly.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.