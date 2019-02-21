By Brian Gleason
Charlotte County Comm. Director
Charlotte County Commission Chairman Ken Doherty and Vice Chairman Bill Truex were named to the Florida Association of Counties Water Policy Committee. The committee is comprised of 37 county commissioners from across the state. It will serve as the association’s voice when addressing water-related policy concerns and provide a structure for the organization to recommend solutions.
“The counties in Florida are diverse and so are the water quality and supply issues they face on the front lines,” said FAC President and Hendry County Commissioner Karson Turner. “The Water Policy Committee allows counties to have direct input in future environmental policy reform, recognizing water issues know no boundaries in Florida but are still not solved with one size fits all solutions.”
The committee, created with a mission for counties to set policy priorities on the local, state and federal level, will take the lead in working with the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 19-12, which emphasizes the need to engage local government officials to help protect Florida’s vulnerable coastline and natural resources, shortly after taking office.
“Working together, we will be able to find impactful solutions to protect our most precious resource and build a stronger Florida for our citizens and future generations of Floridians,” said Turner.
The committee will be meeting for the first time during the association’s Legislative Day on March 27 to set an agenda and a list of goals for the upcoming years.
