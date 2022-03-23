Southwest Florida tides are mysterious things. They come in and go out in odd patterns, with as many as five a day or as few as one. Low tide may occur an hour after high tide and be recorded at the same height, then the water may flood in and get 18 inches higher in a few hours.
It may seem like multiple personality disorder, but our strange tides are really just the result of the shape of the Gulf of Mexico. See, on the open Atlantic coast, you have one high tide and one low tide in a 24-hour period. These are called diurnal tides. In other places, there are two high and two low tides. These are semidiurnal tides. So far, so good.
But along the Gulf coast, we have what are called mixed tides — sometimes diurnal, sometimes semidiurnal. There can be as few as one tide (a high or a low) over a 24-hour period, or as many as five.
The mechanics of how this works are very complex, so let’s leave it at this: The sea bounces off the coastal contours of the Gulf like water sloshing about in an irregularly shaped bin. Determining what it will do can be done by mathematical equation, but not by simply observing the previous day’s tides.
Fortunately, there’s a solution — and we print it in every edition of WaterLine Weekly Magazine. Tide charts do all that pesky math for you, so at a glance you can find out how much water will be under your hull when you’re crossing the Cape Haze bar. (Actually, that’s only sort of true; I’ll explain in just a moment.) But a tide chart is no good unless you can read it. If you’re still in the dark, no worries.
Here’s how it works: Tide heights are expressed in feet above or below mean lower low water, which is a technical term for sea level. Abbreviated MLLW, these are the depths shown on a navigational chart. On our tide charts, these are expressed in both text and graph form. The graph (which looks a bit like a very unhealthy heart rate readout) is a bit easier for the uninitiated to grasp.
Wherever the line goes up, the tide is rising. Where it goes down, the tide is falling. It’s easy to see the relative height of each day’s tides. The numbers at the top and bottom of each squiggle show the time of the maximum high of low in a 24-hour format and the predicted height.
In this format, it’s easy to see when the tide will be rising or falling quickly — the steeper the slope, the faster the tide (again, mostly true; I really will explain in just a sec here).
Below the graphs, you’ll find the same information in a text-only format. This is how tide charts are usually presented on giveaway cards, because you can fit the information into a smaller space. If you look at the numbers and compare them to the ones on the graph, you’ll see they’re the same.
Tide charts are only accurate for the listed location. Inshore, the closer you are to the Gulf the sooner a low or high tide will happen. For example, the times listed for Punta Gorda are correct only for the exact spot where the tide station is (I believe it’s the U.S. 41 bridges). If you’re at Ponce de Leon Park, a couple miles closer to the Gulf, low and high tides will occur sooner than the time shown. It takes time for water to flow.
Now, about that explaining: There are a couple variables that can affect tide height, sometimes hugely. Tide predictions are available years in advance. They’re based on moon phase and season, and there’s no way they can account for local weather conditions. In the winter, we have naturally lower low tides. We also have a prevailing north or northwest wind that tends to push water out of the Harbor.
No tide chart takes this wind into consideration, which is why sometimes a tide that’s predicted to be, say, 0.5 can actually be -0.5 (that’s a foot below the prediction). The harder and longer the wind blows, the more this effect will be magnified.
In summer, strong southerly or westerly winds can have the opposite effect, driving water levels up. Hurricanes or tropical storms, even if they don’t hit us directly, can send high tides spilling over seawalls all around the area. High rainfall and the river flooding that ensues can also cause tides to be higher than predicted.
Be absolutely clear on this: Tide height is a prediction only. You as a responsible boater must factor in conditions at your location. That weakness aside, tide charts are a fantastic tool for anyone who uses the water, which is why we devote the time and effort to producing them every single week.
