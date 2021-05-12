How closely do you observe what’s happening when you’re out on the water? If the wind is out of the south instead of the west as forecast, will that change your plans for the day at all? Or are you just going to go to the same spot where you caught fish before and hope they’re still there? If you want to do more catching and less practice casting, Nature has lessons for you — but only if you’re open to seeing them.
Right now is a great time to learn how fish behaviors change with their immediate environment, because the water is clear enough to actually watch them and see what they’re doing. Once the rainy season gets going in a few weeks, it won’t be possible to look into our dark tannic waters anymore. Now is the time to go out and take a look.
For example, most local anglers know that redfish can be caught along mangrove shorelines, and most who have done it successfully know that some sections of those trees are a lot more productive than others. But even if you have a few such spots dialed in, do you know why the fish like them?
You might say it doesn’t matter, but it definitely does. If something happens to your spots (red tide, hurricane, fishing tournament, etc.), you’ll have to find new ones. Understanding what held the fish there in the first place will be immensely helpful in locating new areas. And right now, the water is clear enough to see the reasons.
One reason is water flow. A lot of the redfish hot spots are creek mouths. Many creek mouths are obvious, even from a quarter-mile away. But others are not, even if you’re almost on top of them. Some of our tidal creeks are tiny, visible only when a strong outgoing tide shows the ripples. However, looking close will reveal the deeper pocket of water that the creek has cut out. That deep pocket is a fish magnet.
Look for places like this — places where a fish can not only find shelter but also ambush supper. When they offer multiple different options to the fish, that’s even better. A creek mouth is good, but a creek mouth next to an oyster bar adjacent to a healthy grassflat near a deeper channel is likely to be fantastic.
While you’re looking, look for food sources too, and not just whitebait. Broken bits of shell, hermit crabs, small bottom-hugging fish — all of these are important signs of forage for gamefish. The more life you see, the better the spot probably is.
But even the greatest spot won’t be great all the time. The biggest factor: Tides. Again, take advantage of the clear water right now to watch how tidal movement and flow changes fish behavior. Falling water often sends fish to deeper spots. Sometimes, they can seem almost panicked by the tide flowing out. Makes sense. How long would you stay in a room if the ceiling kept getting lower and lower?
On the flip side, water flowing in means fish can explore areas that were previously unreachable. Such spots may hold food sources that are underutilized and therefore abundant, so fish have lots of incentive to get to them when they can. (Again, redfish come to mind, but this time tailing on a shallow oyster bar.)
However, tides aren’t the only wild card. Watch the wind also. It can push weaker swimmers (such as small baitfish) around, so windward shores can be more productive than lee shores. Fishing out of the wind makes casting easier, but sometimes it’s more important to be where the fish are. Or, hide out on the lee side of an island and cast out to where the wind is pushing water around a point.
Water temperature matters (and don’t assume water temps and air temps move in lock step). If it’s a few degrees cooler today than yesterday, a slow-fished jig might be a lot better than a fast-moving spoon. A frozen shrimp exuding lots of scent might be better than a live one. If it’s a few degrees warmer, the fish may have moved deeper or pushed farther into the shade.
Then again, sometimes all of this stuff doesn’t matter at all. Sometimes fish show up in places that make no sense based on what we think we know about them. Even “experts” can be stumped by such behaviors. That’s one of the big reason why you should never give up on experimentation.
Sometimes breaking the rules and just doing something completely different can be good. Topwaters only work in low light, except sometimes when fish decide to eat them at noon. Plastic worms are for freshwater bass, except that snook and redfish also think they look tasty. Twenty years ago, we didn’t ever use walleye jigs to catch fish here, but then somebody tried it and now we all have silly jigs in our tackle boxes.
Try new things, and don’t just try them once. Never give up on a new technique or a new spot after one attempt. After observation skills, the second most important thing you can bring on the water is perseverance. With both of these tools and a willingness to experiment, success is all but guaranteed — eventually.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (re-opening in May at 4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
