Back in Grandpa’s day, it was no big deal to go out and load the boat to the gunnels with fish. There were so many fish that it was ridiculous to think we could ever catch them all, or even catch enough of them to make any difference. The potential of the oceans seemed unlimited.
Now we know better. With more and more people fishing the same water and targeting the same fish, we’ve come to understand that we really could catch them all. With some species, we have already come dangerously close.
Every fisherman today has to also be a conservationist. That doesn’t mean you have to be a tree hugger or join PETA. Conservation means that we can harvest, but only at a sustainable rate. It’s not enough to merely adhere to bag limits. We must also ensure that our released fish survive, take care to not overharvest unregulated species such as baitfish, and minimize the damage that we do to the environment.
This is easier when you’re fishing in your own backyard. After all, if you’re coming back out tomorrow, you probably don’t want to look at the beer cans that you left yesterday.
So why would you chop up the grass you plan to fish later? Why would you burn shorelines, spooking fish away from the areas you’re hoping to find them? Think about the effects of your actions, and how those effects are multiplied by the thousands of other fishermen out there doing the same things.
You don’t have to make huge changes to the way you fish and enjoy the water to make more of an effort for conservation. Little things truly do add up. For example, when you’re catching little trout one after another, use lures with single instead of treble hooks. You’re not going to keep the fish, so why damage them more than necessary? Today’s shorts are tomorrow’s trophies.
For that matter, why not mash the barbs down? Many anglers are leery of debarbed hooks, thinking that it will reduce their catch rate. If you have ever experimented with this, you know it’s not true. The only time you might run into a problem is when you’re free-lining live baits. In those cases, the barb helps to keep the bait on the hook.
The rest of the time, it doesn’t do a whole lot. As long as you keep the line relatively tight while you’re reeling in a fish, the tension will keep the fish hooked. If you switch to circle hooks, even the bait problem can be avoided.
Fish handling is another area where many fishermen could be more cautious. Time out of the water is murder on fish. Try holding your breath from the moment you pull a fish out of the water until the moment you put it back. Seconds count, huh? For more tips on handling fish, see page 12.
Baitfish conservation is another issue. Many fishermen (especially guides who rely on using huge numbers of baitfish as live chum) will tell you that it’s not possible for us to take too much whitebait with our puny little castnets.
But there are a lot of people out there throwing a lot of castnets. Let’s do a little quick math. If there are 200 guides and 500 private anglers all catching whitebait somewhere in Charlotte Harbor today, and if each puts 500 baits in the well, that’s 350,000 baitfish just for today. We catch whitebait about 9 months of the year, so that’s nearly 100 million whitebait annually.
You need bait, sure, but all the fish you want to catch need something to eat the rest of the year, and there need to be enough left to make the next generation of baitfish. Is it really, truly necessary for you to black out your baitwell? It would be a real shame if we realized too late that we were just as wrong as Grandpa — it is possible to take too many fish from the sea.
