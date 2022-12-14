We have found some unconventional ways to use our RV in 2022. The trips and vacations have not been there as much this past year, but I would venture to say that our RV has still got as much use as it ever has.
Recently my wife took on the project of remodeling our kitchen. Granted, we did that only 11 years ago, but she wanted a change. I thought everything was fine and liked the design and colors we had. But one thing I have learned over the years: When she wants to remodel, she will remodel. From where I stand, going along and supporting the idea just seems like a good thing to do.
But a project means we won’t have a kitchen for roughly 30 days. So far, we are operating on two and a half weeks without a kitchen, and we still have roughly two weeks to go before everything is installed and completed. That could be a major pain — but wait, we have an RV.
We packed up everything in the kitchen, put it in storage boxes, and moved all the food out into the RV refrigerator. The grill has also been utilized like never before, but we have managed just fine. It is a little awkward running out to the RV to cook then bring the food back inside to eat it, but in a situation like this, you simply make do.
I did find a way to make it more enjoyable. I put the satellite dish up on top of the RV so I can watch the Lightning play hockey or catch whatever football game in on while I am cooking. Ah, the magic of technology.
If I had to find one issue with all of this, it would be having to do the dishes in the RV sink. That smaller sink simply does not hold all the dishes that get used, and it's worse if we're cooking for more than just the two of us. If I do the dishes as I go to keep them from piling up, it's not so bad. Other than that trivial problem, it has all worked out quite well.
It's gotten me thinking: Is this what it would be like if we ever decided to live in the RV full-time? Or when we head out onto the road after retirement and spend a month at a time out in the RV? I guess it has given us a realistic look at what that will look like.
The one thing that would be eliminated would be the running back and forth between the RV and the house. There would be no house to run to. We have talked at great lengths about spending extra-long vacations in the RV once we retire. That's something I look forward to with a passion.
I've also been thinking about how much we would have had to spend by not having a kitchen for a month. The cost of eating out for four straight weeks would have been outrageous. Not to mention the driving out every night just to do that.
For now, the RV has served as such a multifunctional tool for us, and I can’t imagine what we would be doing if we did not have it here. The best decision we ever made was to have a 50-amp power plug installed at the house. Shore power has made the RV even more useful. Our electric bill may be a bit more, but it's still less than what just one dinner out would have run.
Although it has not always been easy to use the RV kitchen, especially when we have people over, we're sure glad we could do it. Still, here’s hoping there are no further delays in getting the kitchen in the house remodeled. As good as the RV has been to us, having a construction project inside the house is getting old.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
