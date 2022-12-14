RV cooking

Most RV kitchens are exactly expansive, but it sure beats trying to cook on a hot plate in the living room.

 Shutterstock photo

We have found some unconventional ways to use our RV in 2022. The trips and vacations have not been there as much this past year, but I would venture to say that our RV has still got as much use as it ever has.

Recently my wife took on the project of remodeling our kitchen. Granted, we did that only 11 years ago, but she wanted a change. I thought everything was fine and liked the design and colors we had. But one thing I have learned over the years: When she wants to remodel, she will remodel. From where I stand, going along and supporting the idea just seems like a good thing to do.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

