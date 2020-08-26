Hey, it’s late August in Southwest Florida, and what does that mean? It’s a little toasty outside. Actually, for most everybody, it’s just downright hot. I’ve always explained to friends, family and clients that walking outside during a full-on Florida summer feels like you’re wearing a wet electric blanket — or, as I read somewhere last week, “like a thick wool blanket soaked in 110-degree pudding and wrapped around your head.”
But it could be worse. Hey, it was 130 degrees out in Death Valley National Park near Furnace Creek (yes, that’s the real name) on August 16. That’s the hottest temp ever “reliably” recorded on earth. Now our 95-degree days don’t seem so bad, do they? Hang in there; we still a few days of August and all of September to go!
So, what are we going to do? Like Capt. Josh said last week, I’ve got to go outside, I can’t stay in the house. If I’m not in the boat on the water with a client or fishing myself, I’m working around the house on my honey-do list (or my self-imposed to-do list), both of which keep me close to the pool. You know the drill, work a couple of hours get in the pool and drop the core temp, and then back to work.
The plan is to be out there early. My casting lessons, like my guide trips, are as early as I can persuade my students to show up. To survive Florida summers, you’ve got to adapt and keep going.
For some reason, I can’t stop thinking about Colorado’s Blue River. The Blue is a tailwater that drops out of Dillon reservoir down through the towns of Silverthorne and Dillon. I honestly don’t know why it’s been popping into my head. I haven’t been there in more than 30 years.
Maybe it has something to do with this heat. Right now I know their daytime air temps are probably mid 70s, and the water temps will be low to mid 40s with the discharges coming out from the bottom of the dam. The river has a good population of trout — browns, rainbows and cut-bows (cutthroat-rainbow hybrids) — that thrive in the cold water that runs through there.
If I was there right now, standing in that cold water with a pair of waders on, I’d be holding a 9-foot 4 or 5 weight rod lined up with a matching floating line. I know that water is super clear, so I’d have to build a 12-foot leader tapered down to 4 or 5x.
Tied onto the end would be a No. 14 tan caddis. Dropped off of the bend of the hook by 20 inches of 5 or 6x tippet would be a No. 20 zebra midge or a No. 18 Mysis shrimp pattern. As I recall, these worked well for me back then.
If that didn’t work, I’d change right to a double nymph rig with an indicator. The water is really clear and running low, so the indicator will help you fish a little farther away without spooking fish with your rod movement. It sounds good, doesn’t it? Just thinking about being in a high-altitude trout stream will cool you down, if only for a minute or two.
The back story: When I fished this stream all those years ago I was on tour with a rock and rockabilly band. We played our way through many states, and my fly gear rode along with all the band equipment in the back of the truck. One of our gigs was at the Old Dillon Inn, (yes in Dillon). We were there for a week, a long stay for a small-time R&R band.
Our front man would always say something about the fly-fishing drummer casting in puddles and ponds at gas stations and cafes along the road. That was his way of giving me a hard time, but what he didn’t know was that it almost always got me an invitation to fish with a local somewhere in the area of where we were playing!
I did get an invite to fish with a Dillon local, and it was a blast. He took me to one of his favorite little feeder creeks an hour away and we “dry flied” little browns and ‘bows until gig time. But it turns out that all I had to do was walk across the parking lot of the motel where we stayed and drop into — you got it, the Blue River.
That week, I fished it every day. I walked through the woods and encountered lots of wildlife besides fish, including elk and pronghorn. I fished the Blue all the way to where it dropped into the mighty Colorado River. It was an easily accessible river and I hardly ran into anybody else the whole week. Then I’d go play the drums at night. What can I say except keep cool, keep rockin’ and …
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to get casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
