Red grouper

Red grouper are a high-value catch for recreational and commercial fishermen alike.

 WaterLine file photo

In a ruling that has profound implications for federal fisheries management, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has confirmed an important precedent regarding the use of improved historical recreational harvest data to update allocations in marine fisheries.

The court’s ruling comes in a lawsuit initiated by the commercial fishing industry that attempted to roll back an updated allocation in the Gulf of Mexico red grouper fishery. Coastal Conservation Association and the state of Louisiana both intervened in the lawsuit on behalf of recreational anglers.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments