I tried mightily to get the RV into an area at the house to keep it while we are not using it. But eventually I was forced to face reality: The grand plan to have a carport to house the boat and the RV simply isn’t going to work. So instead, we have opted for a simple cover on the RV.
In the hopes of saving the RV from any natural issues that may come up (which includes squirrels and any other critter that may find its way to the top of the RV from the trees surrounding our driveway), we are leaving the RV in the driveway. The motorhome is just too big to get into the backyard. There’s too much ion the way, including the pump for a well which runs our irrigation system — which, yes, I managed to run over with the RV, cracking the pipes on top of the pump.
That led us to rethinking what we needed to do. The RV has to be in a place where it can be covered, and also where it’s not in the way of our daily vehicles. What we decided to do was widen the driveway in front of the house so it could hold the RV without blocking the car and truck getting in and out of the garage. Fortunately, we already had a partial slab poured where the boat sat, so we expanded that and moved the RV to that location.
Is this the ideal situation? I wasn’t happy with it at first, but it turns out it’s probably a better solution than our original plan. What I never considered was where the power that ran to the house was located. We have wanted to have a 50-amp hookup for the RV so we could plug it in and always make sure we were getting a charge to the battery, as well as open the RV occasionally when we load and unload before and after a trip. Now I can have my electrician run the power right from the fuse box on the other side of the wall behind the RV, outside to an outlet for the RV.
As nicely as that ended up working out for us, we still need to get a cover to keep it out of the elements and critter infestation. That is a mission we plan on undertaking on this weekend. We found a cover we like; we just need to go down and pick it up. My biggest concern with this is trying to get the cover up to the top of the RV so it can be rolled out and opened up to cover the RV completely. What I like about the cover is that I can still open it up so I can get in and out of the RV when I want to.
So what did we do with the spot out back where we planned to put the RV and the boat? That was easy. I went ahead with a smaller building — specifically, a three-sided garage that allows me to back the boat in to get that out of the sun and protect the gelcoat. This will also allow me to store some of my other fishing gear, riding lawn mower, trailer for the mower, and a few other things.
In turn, that has opened up a lot of space in the garage. I wonder what else I can buy and put in there? Always wanted an old Mustang – but I digress.
The change in how we decided to store what we own has actually worked out to our benefit. Because of the size and weight of the RV, it was simply a bad idea to try to get that unit into the backyard area. On top of that, the carport we had planned on building would have been a monster for the yard. The smaller building fits much better.
In the end, it all worked out. The RV has a spot that is solid and out of the way. It makes our electrical connection much easier to get installed, and now I only have to figure out how to get the cover up to the top of the RV. There is no ladder on the back of our RV, so I may simply have to buy a big ladder so I can haul it up to the top and roll it out. Fortunately, the cover is not too heavy, so I think I can manage once we get it purchased.
As usual, there is a way to make everything work. Sometimes you have to figure it out the hard way, but ultimately it all gets resolved.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
