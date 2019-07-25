We have kept our RV on the side of the house since we bought it. By now, the grass under and around it has all died off. But with that, the dirt that has been left behind seems to continually be up on the rims of the RV. Somehow, that doesn’t seem like a good idea to allow to keep happening.
If there has been one thing I have learned over the years from messing with vehicles, it’s that wheel bearings and hubs don’t like the dirt very much. It can get into the inner casings where, over time, it will do some serious damage.
Lately, I have noticed that when the wind is up and blowing during the storms, it is blowing a lot of dirt up onto the rims. I’m waiting for my permits to build a cover for the RV and the boat out back, but I’m concerned that if I don’t get something done while I wait, I may find myself with some difficulties I could be avoiding.
My plan is to get vinyl covers for the wheels. They appear to be relatively inexpensive, and very much worth the cost in order to keep myself from the expense of a damaged wheel bearing. However, no one makes anything that I know of to put on the back side of the wheel so you don’t get that dirt blowing in from that side.
If I had my building up, this wouldn’t be an issue. That project has presented challenges that I didn’t see coming, but that’s another story. For now, my major concern is the wheels and making sure that I’m doing what I can to protect them. The covers seem like the best and safest option. I have also seen some folks park their RV up on wooden planks. My guess this is to keep the tires themselves out of the dirt and keep that dirt from forming up around the bottom of the tire while it’s parked.
Now, I may be worrying much about nothing, but I always want to take precautions when it comes to avoiding major expenses with the RV. I don’t want to have to take it in because I was negligent in preventive care. Wheel covers certainly can’t hurt and should minimize my chances of any dirt-related issues with the bearings.
Simple maintenance or preventive solutions to issues like this can go a long way in taking care of your RV. No one wants to hit the road on a long trip only to be met by some breakdown that could have been avoided. The last thing I need is an expense and loss of time when I am trying to enjoy a vacation. So, a few extra bucks for something as simple as four wheel covers seems like a good investment to me.
Vinyl wheel covers also protect your tires from the UV rays of the sun. That kind of light can do damage to the rubber of the tire over time and force you to have to replace your tires before their tread’s life expectancy is up. Considering we drive it once a month somewhere, I expect those tires to last a while — provided the sun doesn’t get to them first.
So having the covers can save you some potential dollars. Like I mentioned, I will have a set on the RV before the weekend is out. I just prefer the idea of prevention up front versus expense on the back, especially when it may come unexpectedly. So if you don’t have a set of tire covers, do yourself a favor: Make a small investment into a set of covers for your tires and wheels, and just maybe you’ll avoid trouble that you never even considered.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
