WWTallen040623.jpg

Capt. Ralph with a small Prairie Creek largemouth bass.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

Have you noticed that there aren’t a lot of dams in Southwest Florida? In many parts of our country, large manmade lakes (reservoirs) are created by building dams across flowing streams. But almost all of the ponds and lakes in this region are naturally occurring roundish, bowl-shaped bodies of water.

There are small dams on some of the local canals. For example most of the canals that cross under U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte have dams near the highway. These were built to keep water levels higher in the upstream side in the freshwater portions of those canals. But there is a much bigger dam on Shell Creek, about eight miles northeast of Punta Gorda.


Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing tour boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments