Have you noticed that there aren’t a lot of dams in Southwest Florida? In many parts of our country, large manmade lakes (reservoirs) are created by building dams across flowing streams. But almost all of the ponds and lakes in this region are naturally occurring roundish, bowl-shaped bodies of water.
There are small dams on some of the local canals. For example most of the canals that cross under U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte have dams near the highway. These were built to keep water levels higher in the upstream side in the freshwater portions of those canals. But there is a much bigger dam on Shell Creek, about eight miles northeast of Punta Gorda.
The Shell Creek Dam was built by the city of Punta Gorda in the early 1960s to create Shell Creek Reservoir as the primary source of drinking water for the city. Neither the dam, the reservoir or the nearby water treatment plant are actually in the city of Punta Gorda, but the water plant and associated facilities are owned by the city. Confused?
The Shell Creek Dam is not a towering structure like the Hoover Dam and it does not have floodgates that can be opened and closed. It’s basically a low concrete wall a few hundred yards long. Water flows over the top and cascades down the backside. The waterfall over the dam drops several feet depending on tide.
But water does not always flow over this dam. During times of drought, the water level in the reservoir sometimes drops low enough that the flow over the dam ceases.
The dam effectively divides Shell Creek into two portions, upper and lower. Lower Shell Creek is tidal, flows into the Peace River, and is populated by a mixture of fish including saltwater species such as snook, redfish, tarpon, mullet, jacks, and mangrove snapper, as well as some freshwater species such as bass and bluegill.
Upper Shell Creek is a freshwater stream which flows into the reservoir. It’s impossible to set a precise dividing line between stream and reservoir, since the reservoir backs up for miles into the old stream bed. It backs up farther during times of high lake level and less far when the lake is low.
Upper Shell Creek has been a go-to fishing spot for freshwater anglers for a very long time. It is home to bass, bluegill, shellcrackers, crappie, stumpknockers, catfish, gar and many other native freshwater fish.
It also harbors large numbers of non-native exotic species. There are huge shoals of tilapia in the creek and reservoir. There are also a lot of Mayan cichlids in Shell Creek, and in last few years anglers have begun catching oscars.
Charlotte County is thought to be near the northern end of the range for cold-intolerant oscars, but the hard freeze that we experienced back in December did not seem to kill any of them. Most likely there is enough deep water in the creek and in the reservoir to provide refuge from cold snaps, so the exotics are probably here to stay.
Prairie Creek is a sister to Shell Creek which merges with Shell Creek just above the reservoir. The reservoir backs up a few miles into Prairie Creek too.
Shell Creek tends to be more heavily traveled than Prairie Creek because there is a county owned public boat ramp at Hathaway Park on Shell Creek and because there are a lot more private residences on Shell Creek than on Prairie Creek. There is no public boat ramp on Prairie Creek, and there are few private docks.
When Shell Creek Dam was built, the resulting reservoir flooded hundreds of acres of bottomlands and submerged thousands of trees. Surprisingly, there are lots of submerged tree stumps which are still solid today, even after being underwater for more than 60 years.
Currently the lake level is pretty low, and this puts the tops of quite a few of those old stumps just beneath the surface. During the last half-century they have caught many a prop and lower unit on boats being operated by folks who didn’t know where the snags were lurking.
There are numerous pockets approaching 20 feet in depth in the creeks. Unfortunately, that deep water did not provide protection from Hurricane Ian, which triggered a significant fish kill. Catches for anglers fishing in upper Shell Creek and in Prairie Creek have suffered as a result. It is possible to catch a few bass or panfish but overall the numbers of most species are down.
So if you decide to pay a visit to Shell Creek, you’ll enjoy it more if you temper your fish expectations for a season or two until Mother Nature does her thing and brings the fish back. In the meantime, it’s a beautiful place for a leisurely boat ride.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing tour boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.