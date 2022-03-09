Soft plastic baits are among the most versatile lures you can tie to the end of your line. They are available in hundreds of different shapes and sizes, and then an almost endless assortment of colors — heck, on their website, DOA lists 66 different colors for their 3-inch C.A.L. shad alone.
Then there are a number of ways you can rig a soft plastic. The standard is to thread the bait onto a jighead, but you can also rig the lure on a weighted or unweighted worm hook.
I prefer to use wide-gap hooks because they act sort of like a keel, keeping the bait from rolling over. They’re also highly versatile for use with different styles of baits, whether made from softer or harder plastic formulas. You can also insert a screw-lock into the bait’s snout and slide that onto a hook, which basically turns any lure into a Banjo Minnow (As Seen On TV!).
But even with all those options, there are just some times when you need more choices. For example, sometimes the fish are eating small baitfish and you need to use a small bait — but you can’t cast that little bait far enough. You need a way to add more weight, but a bigger jighead makes a bigger splash and the bait will dive to the bottom much faster.
Or what about the times when you need to make a long cast and have your bait land quietly? What if all the little baitfish you thought were glass minnows turn out to be baby threadfins, and now your baits don’t match the hatch? And then there are the times when you just can’t find the color pattern you want in the body style you want.
Fortunately, soft plastic baits are highly customizable in many different ways. The material is easy to cut if you want to match what the fish are eating or target fish that might be spooked by a bigger bait. If your 3-inch shad is a little too big, cut a half-inch off the head end. If it’s too fat, shave some plastic off the sides or belly to produce a slimmer profile.
With a bit of ingenuity, you can even change the action of a bait with a nip or trim. You can split a grub’s tail in half, or shave a shad tail thinner, or punch holes along a worm’s curly tail. Remember, this is all experimental stuff — you might make the action much worse with a particular modification. But that shouldn’t stop you from giving it a try.
Another way to change a lure’s action is to change the weight balance. When you fish a soft plastic on a jighead, it’s very nose-heavy. What if you want your bait to be tail-heavy?
Nail weights can be easily inserted into the bait’s body at any point where the plastic is thick enough. Put them in the nose, the bait sinks nose-first. Put them in the tail, it sinks tail-first. If you put the weight in the middle, the bait will sink while maintaining a neutral or horizontal attitude. Since the weight is in the lure, you can use any hook you like — and, as an added bonus, the lure will splash down more quietly than if you use a jighead of equal weight.
There are also pinch weights that you can add to the shank of any worm hook, and twist-on strip weights that can be wrapped around the hook shank or directly onto your line. Any change in how or where the weights are added will make a significant difference in how the lure moves.
Adding scent is also a form of customization. The smells you add serve two purposes: First, they cover up your human scent, which fish may find off-putting. Second, fish are often attracted to or curious about the scent.
Baits that are more porous — Z-Man, Redfish Magic, Hogy — will hold scent better. You can use a variety of scents, such as anise or garlic oils, menhaden extract, Gulp! juice or other products. Pro-Cure’s scents not only work well but also are thick and sticky, so a single application lasts longer than most other goops. You can soak the lure in the scent or inject it.
While we’ve got the needle out, some guys also inject their lures with air to add buoyancy. This works better with squishy-bodied lures — with baits made of stiffer plastic, the air just falls out the same hole you put it into.
How about some sound appeal? Many hard lures have some sort of rattles or clackers in them. The idea is to make the bait easier for fish to find under dark or murky conditions or to appeal to their predatory curiosity. Several manufacturers make glass or plastic rattles that can be inserted directly into the bodies of your baits.
When you look at the number of soft baits colors on the shelves, you may think there’s no possible way anyone could ever need to customize that. But there are times when you want that extra touch — for example, a red head or throat, or an orange belly, or a bit of purple along the sides. Maybe you want to add spots or stripes, or come up with a color combination that isn’t produced commercially. Heck, fish your favorite team colors if you want.
Putting eyes on a soft plastic bait adds a lot of time and therefore expense to production, but it’s easy to add your own with lure paint or dye. Eyes can make a big difference in the number of strikes a bait draws. Or maybe the fish are used to seeing the same thing over and over, and it takes something just a bit different to fire up the bite.
You can use Sharpie markers or highlighters to add color. The ink won’t stick to many baits unless you clean off the oils or juice first, and in many cases the ink will fade or slough off with use.
A company called Spike-It makes pens, dips and sprays that will put more permanent color on your bait (along with scent, in many cases). They don’t offer quite as many color as Sharpies, but there are lots to choose from. Spike-It colors are made specifically for dyeing soft plastic lures, so they do a really good job. You can check out their web site for all the possible options at iSpikeIt.com.
With so many ways to customize the huge variety of baits that are produced, there truly are limitless choices when it comes to soft plastic baits. Although that means it might be impossible to figure out the perfect bait size, weight and color for any given circumstance, it does mean that there’s a way for you to try lots of different options, and that’s far from a bad thing. Let the experimentation begin!
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.