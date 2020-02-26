It marked a milestone in my life when Dad gave me his treasured little black book. Actually, his book had a blue cover, but it was his little black book nonetheless — and it was a solemn moment when he passed it to me. He was getting on in age and figured that he wasn’t likely to ever again need to refer to those pages of carefully recorded numbers that he had accumulated over many adventurous years.
In my heart I knew that I was unlikely to ever use any of the special numbers from dad’s little black book, even though they were all good numbers. Of course dad had other numbers too, but only the very best ones made it into the special book. Every number on every yellowed, dog-eared page in the book was proven and reliable. There was a time when other guys would have given a lot for access to the information in that book.
Of course, I am referring to Dad’s book of fishing coordinates. Back in the early days of LORAN navigation, our electronics were capable of giving us our position, but that was about it. Towards the end of the LORAN-C era, the fancier LORAN-C units did have the capability of storing coordinates in their built-in memory. However, there was no easy way to save that information or to transfer it to another unit. No USB cords, no SD cards, no Bluetooth; none of the technology that seems so simple to us today.
So it was necessary to keep a permanent record all of our fishing coordinates on paper. More than a few lazy anglers who relied solely on the memory of a LORAN-C to store their numbers were left crying in their beers when their units died or, in a few cases, were stolen off their boats. So a fisherman’s notebook of fishing coordinates was a treasured document that represented years of fishing successes.
By the time dad gave me his little black book, the information contained in it had become nearly useless. Not because the fishing spots had changed, but because our navigation systems had changed. The LORAN-C network was old technology, and it was far from perfect. It relied on shore-based transmitters which sent signals hundreds of miles along the Earth’s surface. The accuracy of it was affected by weather where you were fishing, near the transmitter or anywhere in between.
Also, LORAN-C units made by different manufacturers used different algorithms to process the LORAN-C signals. The coordinates calculated by one brand of LORAN-C might not agree too well with those from somebody else’s device. Further, the accuracy of LORAN-C varied greatly from area to area depending on how far away and what direction the transmitters were located.
The government resolved these issues with the introduction of the satellite-based GPS system which we now use every day. But there were problems with GPS too. During the early days of GPS, there were two versions: Military and civilian. The civilian version was purposely kept less accurate for fear that in wartime, our enemies could use our own GPS system to locate targets in the U.S. Fishermen in Southwest Florida quickly discovered that their shiny new GPS units were not as good as the old LORAN-C units at locating small fishing spots.
And there was the problem of converting coordinates from LORAN-C to the lat/long system used by GPS. Simply put, there was no accurate method to make the conversion. The only really precise way to do it was to have both units operational on your boat at the same time, use the LORAN-C unit to navigate to a spot, then record the lat/long from your GPS once you got there.
This was tedious at best, and since many fishermen are procrastinators, you know what happened. I personally lost hundreds of sets of LORAN-C coordinates when that system in our region was turned off 10 years ago this month, even though we had been given years of advance warning to make our preparations.
I have Dad’s little black (blue) book sitting in front of me as I write this. It is much more than a tattered old journal — it’s a connection to the old days. As I thumb through the pages, I find references in his handwriting to places we fished together decades ago. Like the old Cable Wreck off Sarasota, where we anchored overnight one time and got absolutely hammered by huge gag grouper. The really big ones bested us that evening, but we were able to land a few, including my still personal best 38-pounder.
Or the humps south of the Dry Tortugas, where we caught numerous 10-pound scamp. I think that areas is closed to fishing now. There are secret wrecks that we told ourselves no one else knew about, and back then that might have been true. Places where we fished and dove off Boca Grande, some shallow nearshore stuff and some spots way on out there over the horizon.
That little black book may not help me catch any more fish, but it’s one of my most prized possessions. Thanks, Dad.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.