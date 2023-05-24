There are thousands of different fishing lure options on tackle shop shelves. Most of them are there for one purpose: To catch fishermen. That may seem like a surprising thing for a tackle shop manager to say, but it’s the truth.
Take a look at the “latest and greatest” lures today. Most of them will have disappeared in just a few years. That’s because they catch fishermen.
Then take a look at the humdrum, boring lures that have been around forever. Plain silver and gold spoons. Torpedo-shaped topwaters. Bucktail jigs. Come back in 25 years, and I guarantee they’ll still have prominent spots in the shop. Why? Because they catch fish.
Today I’d like to focus on one of my favorite lures: The jig. It’s the most versatile of all lures, because it’s the simplest. It’s just a hook with a bit of lead molded onto it. The magic of it is there are almost limitless varieties. Change the hook style, or the shape and size of the lead head, or what you attach to the hook, and you’ve got a totally different lure.
There are as many styles of jigs as there are fishermen, but most of us have a favorite. For Southwest Florida fishing, there are two that I always keep in my tackle bag. The first is a basic bucktail, and the second is a silly jig.
A bucktail is a jighead with hair or feathers tied to the hook. Bucktails can be made with almost any natural or synthetic material — heck, pine straw would probably work, at least for a couple casts. Different materials will have a different appearance in the water, but all of them will catch fish.
Everything from bait to the biggest billfish can be caught on a bucktail jig. Bucktails can be fished anywhere — deep or shallow, fresh or salt water. Sizes range from 1/128-ounce for the tiniest panfish up to a pound or larger for deep-dropping. Generally, I’ll cover my bases by carrying several sizes from an eighth-ounce up to one ounce.
A bucktail jig can be bounced off the bottom — the traditional “jigging” motion the lure is named for — but they can also be fished many other ways. The right method will depend on your target species and water temperature.
In deep water, you can fish a bucktail straight up and down. This method works well for amberjack and cobia over reefs and for catching snook alongside bridge pilings. You can retrieve a bucktail fast or slowly through the water column, either just reeling it or adding twitches and pauses. You can even troll a bucktail — deadly for mackerel and other open-water hunters.
Bucktails are made in every color you can imagine, and the combinations are limited only by the tyer’s imagination. Although I’ve had success with many colors, I’ve always been partial to the “green ghost” pattern — an all-white bucktail with a green feather or streak of material tied in.
Silly jigs (sometimes called banana jigs or pompano jigs) are even simpler than bucktails. They consist of a long-shank hook with lead molded around the shank and then painted. It doesn’t get any more basic — but they sure do catch some fish.
I especially like these lures for pompano and flounder. As with the bucktail, there are many ways to work them. Reeling them fast through the water will hook mackerel, bluefish and ladyfish. For bottom-oriented feeders like flounder, a better technique is to allow the jig to sink, drag it a couple feet, then pop it up off the bottom in a broad sweep. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat.
When you’re targeting mid-water predators, white is again the top color choice. But for pomps and flounder, I prefer pink, pink and white, white and pink or pink. I also prefer the version that come with a small teaser fly. I think it looks like a small fish going after a smaller fish, and it seems to get the hunter instincts really fired up.
Both bucktails and silly jigs can be customized with an endless variety of soft plastic tails, which will completely change the way the lures act and slow their sinking. You can also use a bucktail or silly jig to “dress up” a live or dead bait, adding more visual appeal to draw a fish’s attention.
However you choose to use them, it just makes sense to carry bucktails and silly jigs with you whenever you’re out on the water. Their long track record of catching fish and their incredible versatility has earned them a spot in every fisherman’s tackle box.
