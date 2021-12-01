If you’ve been paying attention to the news lately, you’ve probably heard about lots of Florida’s manatees dying. Why are we experiencing these larger numbers of deaths? Does listing them as endangered or threatened really make a big difference? What options do we have to help reduce these deaths?
According to Sun article on Nov. 19, so far this year we have documented 1,003 dead manatees. Two-thirds of them have died in the Indian River Lagoon estuary system. The estimate is that we lost as much as ten percent of the total statewide population.
What happened? The Army Corps of Engineers dumps nutrient-rich waters from Lake Okeechobee into the Indian River. They do it to maintain lake levels inside the dikes for protection. Lagoon waters have also become increasingly saturated with nutrients from maxed-out development utilizing septic tank systems, which leach huge amounts of nitrogen into estuary waters. Unfortunately, this one-two punch has pushed the lagoon’s waters over their tipping point and stimulated long-lasting algal blooms.
The algae blocks sunlight from reaching the bottom, killing the native seagrasses. This has ruined fishing and whipped out the primary food source for manatees. With large concentrations of grass-eating mammals and no grasses to eat, we have been seeing massive manatee deaths from starvation. Manatees have been observed reaching out of the water to eat mangroves and other shoreline vegetation. But the new diet didn’t sustain them, and we lost hundreds.
Let me be clear that I’m not picking on the Army Corps or laying all the blame on them. But it’s necessary to point out the actions and the consequences.
Since the general public loves manatees, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for immediate solutions to the problem. Here’s a thought: The FWC is also spraying and killing freshwater vegetation at considerable expense, reintroducing nutrients back into impaired waters. Since manatees require grasses and eat a lot each day, why not consider a solution to solve both problems?
Why can’t we use manatees as weed control in freshwater environments? It’s costly to capture and transport them, but how much are we spending to capture and feed them now, and how much do we spend to spray aquatic vegetation? The cost could be a wash, and we might save a special native mammal at the same time.
If not the manatees, then there are surely better way to control weeds than massive spraying. Note there are currently efforts underway to explore mechanical harvest and utilization of aquatic vegetation. From Eco Voice’s Nov. 21 edition: At its heart, HB 579 paves the way for “innovative pilot projects involving extraction of nutrient rich matter and biomass harvesting technologies [that] have demonstrated success in significantly reducing the amount of undesirable nutrients in the state’s waters.”
We also tried to use tilapia for aquatic weed control back in the day, but someone at the old Game and Fish Commission imported the wrong species. I’m not sure how this happened, but somehow they screwed it up and now we have omnivorous tilapia everywhere that don’t do a thing to keep aquatic weeds in check.
We have problems on our Gulf Coast with algae too, which are being studied. Fortunately our issues have not reached the catastrophic levels we’ve seen on the east coast — at least, not yet. But solutions are required. We need to explore options that balance our growth with the need to preserve the quality of our piece of paradise, or else we risk destroying it. Let’s save the pure Florida we came here for!
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
