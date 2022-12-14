Christmas is here! ‘Tis the season in which I do a passable impression of the Grinch before he is overcome with holiday spirit and rides the sleigh down to Who-ville. This year, at the mall in Sarasota, they set off fireworks and Santa lit the Christmas tree a full two weeks before Thanksgiving. Christmas spirit? No. Marketing ploy? Jingle, jingle!
Honestly, the last time Santa Claus came through for me in a major way was around 1971. Not that there have been any lumps of coal in my stocking since, but no luxury cars with big red bows on the hood have appeared in the driveway either. This year, however, I’ve got a list that I’d like the man in red to consider.
Saint Nick, this year do us all a favor and magically transport red tide to Mars. I promise the Martians won’t care, and it’ll be the best gift ever for us Southwest Florida girls and boys.
To all home and condo owners, let Christmas be a wonderful distraction from the pain and suffering of Ian’s wrath. May we all thank someone, whether it’s a worker picking up debris, or an association president trying hard to manage expectations for dozens of owners. Santa, please let the lawsuits be few and far between.
Mr. Claus, please allow me to see my favorite Christmas movies this season. If I promise to watch one of those dreadful Hallmark holiday movies, will you help my wife to understand the brilliance that is Ralphie in “A Christmas Story?” And can our government come together and make a resolution that “Die Hard” really IS a Christmas movie?
A gift for me, Santa? Glad you asked. You know a fisherman of my (ahem) skillset needs multiple sunglasses. Of course, a prime pair is needed for sunny days. Then I need cloudy day eyewear (aka, sunglasses for when there’s no sun). But nowadays I simply must have the sunrise tint specs. True, I’m still in bed or, at best, drinking coffee at dawn, but that’s another issue.
I also need a new fillet knife. You know, for whenever the FWC decides to let us actually keep a fish. I figure I ought to be ready, just in case.
And while we’re on that subject, dear Santa, make our fishing rules a little less complex, pretty please. Being able to keep a trout on Tuesdays if you’re north of that house with the blue roof is a bit confusing. Especially now that blue roofs are in such fashion.
Santa, I wish for my buddy Dunk to get a lot of use out of his fancy new trolling motor. He says it will actually spell out “Merry Christmas” in the water (in cursive) while trolling with this new gadget. That may be overkill, but I doubt it.
And to the rich folks in big boats I pass along the Intracoastal Waterway, Santa, please give them a little Christmas cheer, so as not to grin at me while their wakes swamp the pontoon boat I’m in. I’m not against roller coasters, but nobody signed up for the tsunami sleigh ride.
Santa, can we have a slowdown of ads? If I sent a drum of jalapeño-flavored popcorn to Cousin Eddie back in 2005, why do I still get catalogs from The Popcorn Shop to this day? Email ads are no better. You can delete them, but they return like little electronic Terminators — and we are all Sarah Conner.
One well-known outdoor retailer has sent me an email ad every day since mid-November. Oh, and just to make sure, I get a real paper catalog (or three) in the mail this time of year. That fleece-lined pullover does look mighty fine in Aspen Green, though.
Please don’t let the spirit of the season overtake my wife so that she gets me a $100 double-lined, steel-reinforced drink mug. That company (rhymes with jetty) does well enough as it is. I’m more of a Tervis Tumbler guy, anyway. Properly priced and made locally. Besides, I don’t need my ice to last three days.
Santa, as written here last week, if you need some Christmas gift ideas for WaterLine readers, look no further than this fine publication. There are locally guided fishing opportunities, boating education courses, casting lessons and tackle shops full of goodies that advertise in WaterLine and directly benefit our local economy.
Maybe we should all think locally this season. Hurricane Ian left quickly but we all bear at least some scars. Homegrown businesses are here for you and me. Many offer gift cards, with restaurants being a good example. And while some may sniff about how unimaginative gift cards are, Santa, let’s dispel that notion right now. They are just dandy.
One last thing, you jolly fat man: Socks. My dad used to seem genuinely happy to get socks at Christmas. Not quite as happy as me when I got a GI Joe, but as a kid I didn’t get why a pair of socks made him smile so. I just wanted to let you know I understand now. Joy. Noel. Be merry. Love life. Ho, ho, ho!
