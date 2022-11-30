Silver king

Fall tarpon come in a variety of sizes. This one is on the smaller end of the scale, but there are fish over 100 pounds out there too.

 WaterLine file photo

For a lot of people, tarpon season means late spring and early summer, when the big adults migrate to this area for a series of massive spawning events. It’s true there are a lot of tarpon around then, and there are quite a few fish caught at that time.

But that’s not the only time there are a lot of tarpon to catch around here. It's probably not even the best time. Spring tarpon are preoccupied with breeding and avoiding sharks. Not only that, there are usually crowds of people in a fleet of boats parked on top of them. With so many other things going on, feeding is not always at the top of their list.


