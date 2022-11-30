For a lot of people, tarpon season means late spring and early summer, when the big adults migrate to this area for a series of massive spawning events. It’s true there are a lot of tarpon around then, and there are quite a few fish caught at that time.
But that’s not the only time there are a lot of tarpon to catch around here. It's probably not even the best time. Spring tarpon are preoccupied with breeding and avoiding sharks. Not only that, there are usually crowds of people in a fleet of boats parked on top of them. With so many other things going on, feeding is not always at the top of their list.
Right now, Charlotte Harbor is playing host to thousands of tarpon, and eating is their first priority. Some of these tarpon will be heading south to the Caribbean and Keys once the cold fronts get serious. Others will be overwintering here in the rivers and canals. They'll be here, chowing down on whatever is available, until we have some real chill.
If you didn’t know about this, you’re not the only one. Few people talk about it. The spawning aggregation in Boca Grande Pass gets all the publicity. For those in the know, this can be a great thing. You can have these fish to yourself — or at least have a lot fewer fishermen to share them with.
However, this is a limited-time offer. While our waters are ideal tarpon habitat for much of the year, the one thing they really cannot stand is cold. If we have a mild winter, the tarpon may stick around for several more weeks. But they won't stay forever. Even warm winters (which is the forecast) have cold spells.
Fishing for these tarpon is fairly simple. There are several options that work well. You can anchor up and wait for the fish to come to you. You can drift with live or dead baits. Or, you can slow-troll with a trolling motor.
Finding the fish is also fairly simple, if there's bait around. Diving terns and pelicans often give away tarpon that are attacking bait pods. You should also keep your eyes peeled for rolling or free-jumping tarpon, which are a bit harder to spot than the birds (but also harder for the other anglers to spot, if you value your privacy).
Tackle is basic tarpon equipment: Heavy spinning gear or medium-heavy conventional tackle. These are mostly bigger tarpon in the 100- to 140-pound range, so don’t go into a gunfight with a knife. If you go with spinning gear, a dual-drag reel isn’t a requirement but will make life a whole lot easier.
Your reel should be able to hold a minimum of 200 yards (300 is better) of 50-pound braid or 30-pound monofilament. You’ll want a good, beefy rod. I prefer a 7- or 7.5-foot rod rated for something like 15 to 40 pounds. A soft tip is good for lobbing those big baits, but be sure there’s enough backbone for taking on a silver king.
A 4- to 5-foot leader of 60- or 80-pound mono or fluorocarbon will do. I tie on a 5/0 to 7/0 Owner or Gamakatsu circle hook. You can use a J-hook if you want, but the circle makes actually getting a hookset much easier — all you need is pressure. With a J-hook, you have to set the hook, and that’s when a lot of fish are lost.
Tarpon will eat most smaller fish, but they can be very picky when they get keyed in on a particular type or size of bait. Whole ladyfish are generally the preferred bait — tarpon love them, they’re usually plentiful in fall, and they’re too big to fit easily into a catfish’s mouth.
Other choices include threadfin, hardhead catfish, small (but legal size) Spanish mackerel, mullet and cut baits of all stripes. If you’re inclined to feed them fakes, they’ll also whack a DOA Bait Buster or large swimbait, and sometimes other artificial lures (big topwater lure, anyone?).
Did I mention the catfish? Yeah, there are a lot of catfish out there too. That’s the main reason big baits are preferred. Smaller baits are just fine for tarpon, but usually the kitties get to them first. Be sure to have a hands-free dehooking tool aboard. And don’t get mad at any catfish that grab your baits. You’re the one putting catfish food in the water.
If you choose to use circle hooks, a rod holder is the best hook-setter for tarpon, period. But don’t just drop your rod in there and assume all is good. Be sure it’s locked into the gimbal, and be sure your drag isn’t locked down — otherwise, bye-bye fishing rod. No gimbal? Better keep it in freespool, or close to it.
The autumn feed allows tarpon to either build up an energy reserve for migration or pack away enough calories to survive winter here. The ones that stay hide out in the deep river holes and in deeper canals.
But they don’t act like they do in summer. They become all but invisible, and all but uncatchable. They don’t roll or crash bait. In fact, they don’t really seem to feed at all. They seem to be almost in a semi-hibernation state of suspended animation, just waiting for spring.
As the migratory fish start moving south, they often offer local anglers a final shot as they feed on threadfins just off the beaches. They’ll follow the baitfish wherever they go, and sometimes when the bait is balled up tightly they’ll crash them like enormous jacks. It’s a heck of a sign-off, and a great way for tarpon anglers to have one last hurrah before the winter digs in.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
