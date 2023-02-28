Snook

Most soft plastic lures can be successfully used for snook.

 WaterLine file photo

I’m asking, because I actually don’t know. Last time snook season was supposed to open, the FWC decided to keep it closed with less than two days’ notice. WaterLine deadlines on Tuesday night, which happened to be Feb. 28. Snook season was scheduled to open March 1, but I just don’t trust it. If there’s been another “emergency” closure announced, I’m sure it’s all over Facebook. It should also be posted at https://bit.ly/FWCbleh.

In or out of season, snook are one of the most desired local targets for fishermen. There are multiple reasons for this: Snook can be found throughout area waters, from the freshwater rivers out into the Gulf of Mexico. The types of habitat they prefer means they’re often accessible to shore-based anglers. They can be caught on a huge variety of baits or lures. They’re great fighters, spanking most other fish in their weight class.


