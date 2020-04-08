Who would have thought we would ever be living through something like we are today? I know I never expected anything like this to be going on in our world, but it does need to be taken seriously. Along with everything else, COVID-19 has interrupted fishing too — but it has not shut it down.
Even in the “safer-at-home” order issued last week by Governor DeSantis, there are provisions that allow certain outdoor activities to take place. Fishing happens to be one of those sports on the list. But just because it is doesn’t mean it’s business as usual. There are precautions that still need to be adhered to if you decide to head out for a day of fishing.
I recently had to cancel a bass tournament for our club. I’m the president, so in order to keep everyone safe, I nixed the tournament when the order was issued.
Does that mean I think we shouldn’t fish? No. But during this time, we are not supposed to be having gatherings of more than 10 people. To keep in line with the requests that are being stated, and in accordance with the order, I felt it best that we did not go forward with the tournament. It would have brought too many people in contact in a small area — even though it’s outdoors.
I have been practicing for this tournament the past two weekends, and I’ve been taking precautions at the ramp. I don’t use the restroom facilities or touch any of the railings. I bring hand sanitizer with me and use it often. And above all, I continue to practice safe distancing with everyone I encounter.
If you have a mask, you may want to wear it at the boat ramp. You can remove it once you are out away from everyone, but when you’re near other people, the mask isn’t a bad idea.
Once you get launched, the boat is one of the safest places you can be. It keeps you away from the general public and only near the people you (hopefully) trust to be virus-free. My boat is 20 feet long. I can keep Missy 6 feet away from me, no problem. We are practicing safe distancing whether we want to or not.
In all seriousness, you can still get out on the water safely. However, if you feel sick or have reservations about being around anyone, stay home. Getting out and spending the day fishing is a great idea, but not if your germs might threaten others. In the end, it’s all about doing the right thing and making sure that your decision does not negatively impact anyone else.
Now, I’m making plans to do some fishing this weekend myself. The weather is beautiful, the rain is minimal (although my yard could use some rain), and the fish should be biting after this cold front passes through. I will be practicing all the safety precautions I have listed. With any luck, I hope to catch a few bass but no viruses.
For me, this is a great time to spend a few hours out on the water trying out some new techniques. When I practice, I often get stuck on patterns or techniques that I know have worked in the past and try to replicate them in different areas. Instead I’m going to focus on new spots and different techniques, and maybe teach myself a thing or two.
So to all my WaterLine family of writers and to our wonderful readers who give us a reason to do what we do and share it with you, stay safe and let’s continue to follow the rules set forth by the experts in this situation we are in. And let’s pray it ends sooner rather than later. In the meantime, take care of yourselves and each other.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
