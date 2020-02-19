When people ask me where I work, I tell them I work in private homes and on a farm just off Gasparilla Island. I’m usually asked that while wearing my chef’s jacket, and there’s sometimes a puzzled look on their faces when I say the word “farm.” I tell them the farm is my hobby job. It’s very relaxing and rewarding to me to work the farm and do whatever needs done, because it’s a farm and there is always something that needs to be done.
My other job is also just as fun and rewarding as working the farm, but it’s a bit more personal. I am a private chef. Like the farm, it’s a neat job with a lot of hard work that goes into it. I basically bring a restaurant to your home or venue where you want to entertain your friends and family.
There are several moving parts in preparing for a private dinner. First I like to ask for a pre-service meeting with the clients to go over menus and logistics.
Logistics are what makes what I do a little more on the personal side of dining. I ask about all sorts of things, from allergies to what china and glassware is going to be used. I have a lot of glassware, and it’s important to match your glasses to your wine.
Recently I did a private dinner for an engaged couple and both sets of parents. When we were planning the menu and wines, my clients asked me to look in their cellar and see if I thought there might be a good bottle to go with their meal. I dug around the cellar and found a 1994 Chateau Margaux. This is one of only five chateaus in the world having the honor of being a premier grand cru.
I had to ask to see the glassware to would be used for the dinner. When I was shown some very beautifully crafted crystal wine glasses, I very politely asked if I could bring some glassware from my house to be used for the special bottle. My client seemed impressed that it was important to me that they have the right glassware for the bordeaux that would be served that night.
I also asked if they would stand the bottle upright at least 12 hours before the dinner party — enough time to allow the sediment to fall to the bottom or punt of the bottle, making it easier for me to decant tableside into a decanter that I brought along.
The wine showed well, and I took a few minutes to explain how special the wine was. If you’re not familiar with Chateau Margaux, just Google it. You will see what I’m talking about. Wine-Searcher.com lists the 1994 at an average price of $550 for a bottle.
This is just a couple of examples of many amenities the personal side of dining that my team and I can offer. We’ll do anything from a barbecue cookout with some to exclusive parties with professional service — whatever it takes to accommodate our clients’ needs.
Take a look at ChefTimSpain.com to see what services we offer. Maybe we can help you make your next party a success, and you won’t have to do any cooking unless you want to cook with me.
Actually, I like it when my clients want to cook with me. It makes me think that they really want to remember how to prepare what we are cooking, so they can make it again on their own (and that has happened). I’ve gotten calls before from clients while they are trying to recreate a meal I cooked for them, asking me if they have forgotten anything. I answer as best I can.
One of the events we are doing this week: As a donation to The Island School on Boca Grande, we, along with 15 other contributors, are making a pot of chowder for a fundraiser. I thought I’d share this recipe with you again. It’s the same chowder that we donated to the school two years ago.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
