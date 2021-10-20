My heart is heavy for the officers and crew of the USS Connecticut (SSN 22). As you may have heard or read, the Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2 while operating in international waters of the Indo-Pacific. There were no life-threatening injuries reported, but repairs will be very costly.
Although each submariner understands the inherent risks that come with operating a sovereign piece of U.S. territory submerged beneath the sea, an incident like this can truly rattle your confidence. I’m uncertain of the circumstances that surrounded the allision (that’s not a typo; look it up).
Like me, you are probably asking yourself how something like this can happen to a Naval warship with all its technology and a highly educated crew. More importantly, can it happen to you? Let’s take a look.
I believe technology has advanced faster than most humans can adapt to it and assimilate into our daily boating operations. With the overabundance of data bombarding our brain, we are becoming complacent and too reliant on technology to resolve what our brains should be doing. It’s also causing us to lose our instinct to have a questioning attitude (the widget knows what’s going on; no need to pay attention or question its solution).
Too much technology is the entering argument for complacency, which directly contributes to the development of three major human deficiencies. Each can lead to increased incidents at sea.
The first is one is sensory overload. This occurs when the human brain has too many widgets trying to display too much information that may or may not be pertinent to the primary task at hand. We must try to resolve what is pertinent and what is not, often leading us down the wrong rabbit hole.
Your GPS, radar and depth sounder (and any other distractions you may have onboard) should be a backup to what you see when looking out from the helm. Technology is not the all-inclusive answer to keeping your vessel safe; it needs to be used as a supplement to your brain.
The second pitfall that lounges in bed with sensory overload is losing situational awareness. Situational awareness is the ability to “keep the big picture” by staying cognizant of what is happening around you while operating your boat.
At just 30 mph (and that’s not fast for today’s new boats), in one second you’ll travel more than 40 feet. Losing situational awareness for just a few seconds by allowing yourself to be a distracted boater can be the difference between life and death.
And finally, a deficiency that plagues our recreational, commercial and military mariners alike: The inability to envision and calculate a course of action in our heads before consulting technology for a solution.
I call this pre-technology calculation “mental gymnastics.” Incorporating mental gymnastics into each voyage is one of the pillars of safe boating. Without mental gymnastics, we become nothing more than malicious compliers, blindly obeying everything technology tells us to do, regardless of whether it’s right or wrong.
In summary, with just a few small errors, any of us can have the same misfortune that the USS Connecticut had. It doesn’t matter whether you are sailing beneath the seas on an 12,000-ton nuclear submarine or a on 21-foot bay boat navigating the shallow waters of Charlotte Harbor — the responsibilities are the same.
Don’t allow yourself to fall victim to the pitfalls of sensory overload, loss of situational awareness or obeying everything technology tells you to do. Machines may reflect much of the science of navigation, but only a competent human can practice the art of navigation.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
