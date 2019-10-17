Of all the creatures in natures’ menagerie, spiders and their relatives probably evoke more fear and loathing than any others, even including snakes. There is just something about all those legs and the fear related to the cryptic nature of spiders, their venom, and their abundance in nature and our houses.
But spiders are amazing creatures. Very few of them are able to harm us, and even fewer are willing. To get a spider to bite you takes a little doing. Most bites are due to us accidentally and clumsily setting a body part down on top of them — and anything will bite under thos circumstances. So try to get over your arachnophobia and appreciate the diversity and remarkable habits of spiders and their relatives.
Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.