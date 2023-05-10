Blacktip shark

This is a subadult blacktip shark. Notice the clear and sharply defined black tip on the lower tailfin lobe.

 WaterLine file photo

We’re seeing a lot of sharks in Charlotte Harbor right now. They range from little bitty newborn pups up to giant hammerheads that can outweigh a full-grown cow. Naturally, with so many sharks around, there are a lot of people catching them.

Sharks are fun, if somewhat dangerous, to catch. But they are also confusing to identify. And if you’re planning to keep a shark, you’d better get it right. Some species are illegal to harvest. Some have size limits. And there are regulations that apply to all of them.


   

