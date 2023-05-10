We’re seeing a lot of sharks in Charlotte Harbor right now. They range from little bitty newborn pups up to giant hammerheads that can outweigh a full-grown cow. Naturally, with so many sharks around, there are a lot of people catching them.
Sharks are fun, if somewhat dangerous, to catch. But they are also confusing to identify. And if you’re planning to keep a shark, you’d better get it right. Some species are illegal to harvest. Some have size limits. And there are regulations that apply to all of them.
Let’s start with the mistake that probably result in more accidentally poached sharks than any other: Misidentifying juvenile bull sharks as blacktips. It’s a problem because bull sharks have to be 54 inches at the fork to be legal for harvest. And it’s a fairly easy mistake to make, since baby bulls have black pectoral fin tips. So if you can’t go by that, what can you use to tall them apart?
I suggest looking at the snout first. Bull sharks have broadly rounded snouts, while blacktips are more pointed. Then look at the body. Is it a little porker? Then it’s not a blacktip. Juvenile blacktips are kind of scrawny, especially compared to bull sharks. You can also check the lower lobe of the tail fin. On a bull shark, it will be indistinctly dark. On a blacktip, it will be obviously black at the tip.
These may seem like minor distinctions, and maybe they are. But knowing how to tell is important if you want to keep a shark and also don’t want to break the law.
Another shark that gets mistaken a lot is the lemon shark. Usually, they are misidentified as bull sharks. But it’s very easy to tell if your shark is actually a lemon: Just look at the two dorsal fins. If they are about the same size, it’s a lemon.
Doesn’t matter what color it is. Some lemon sharks have a slightly yellow hue, and some do not. But they all have two dorsal fins of almost the same size. The only other local species that has that feature is a nurse shark, and those are easy to identify by the lack of typical shark teeth (although they are very capable of biting, and they crush whole spiny lobsters and stone crabs every day).
Of course, if you’ve taken Florida’s shore-based shark fishing educational course, you already know all this stuff. And since the course has been required for anyone fishing for sharks from land since 2019, I’m sure all you beach and pier sharkers have already taken it.
But, just in case you somehow forgot to do that, you can go to https://bit.ly/2NgBRth and take the class. It’s free. Once you pass the course, you are eligible for a free shore-based shark fishing permit.
If you fish for sharks from a boat, take the class anyway. It’s got a lot of useful information, stuff that every shark angler really ought to know. Did I mention it’s free?
Sharks are hard to ID. It’s just a fact. If you’re not sure whether your catch is a legal blacktip, an undersize bull, or a prohibited sandbar shark, the best course of action is to simply let it go. The good news is you can probably catch another one. It’s a sharky time of year.
