Operating a vessel is a huge responsibility. Every voyage requires the vessel operator (captain) to have the requisite knowledge to safely operate the vessel, which includes bringing the vessel and its guests back to port safe and sound. Putting a plan in place in the event the vessel encounters problems while at sea are at the top of the list for every captain.
Unfortunately, there are far too many examples of captains who skip this step. The headlines read, “The U.S. Coast Guard today announced that it has suspended its search for motor vessel Knucklehead which was reported overdue by family.” The aftermath of this statement usually includes some media coverage on how to avoid being involved in an unsuccessful rescue at sea.
Of course, the first step to not becoming a statistic is to ensure your maritime mishap at sea is a rescue, not a search and rescue. Let’s take a look at measures that you can put in place to improve your chances of being rescued at sea.
Prior to each voyage, it’s the captain’s responsibility to ensure all passengers onboard leave “bread crumbs” ashore with a responsible person to help locate them. In nautical terms, bread crumbs are clues that may help save your life. These are entered into a document called a float plan.
A float plan is a living document (or, in some cases, a comprehensive conversation with a close friend or relative) that encompasses detailed information about the boating trip. It’s living, because if your plans change you need to update those ashore who are keeping track of your whereabouts.
A float plan includes vital information about yourself, the vessel and its passengers. It should be left with a competent friend, family member, trusted agency or the boating club or marina you’re associated with. If the designated person or agency does not hear from you by the chosen time, they will notify the appropriate authorities.
Having a detailed float plan can make the difference between a quick and successful rescue operation or a drawn-out and very expensive search and rescue mission. The more details you provide, the higher the probability you will return home safely, so make sure to include plenty of information.
A quality float plan should include information about all passengers (name, address, contact info, etc.), your route and other pertinent details about your travel plans (departure time, expected duration, etc.). Your float plan should include your registration number, the vessel’s length, a photo, the passenger count, engine type and horsepower.
If you towed your boat to a ramp, include details on your vehicle, such as the license plate number, color of your truck and the make of your trailer. It may also be helpful to include boat insurance information (if covered) in the event you need assistance from them.
There’s a plethora of resources to help you develop a custom float plan. You can create your own, download a copy from an agency such as the USCG at https://bit.ly/3zcBqU9 or obtain one from a local boating or yacht club.
Once you complete your float plan, do not submit it to the USCG or any other emergency responder. Instead, distribute it either digitally or by hard copy to your friends, family or marina staff if applicable. Ensure you give them instructions on who to contact (with phone numbers) and when to do so if they have not heard from you by a designated time.
Almost all the time, this effort turns out to be unnecessary because you get home when you expected to. That’s how it’s supposed to be. But what if you don’t? What happens when the person holding your float plan has to call the Coast Guard and tell them you’re missing?
Tune in next week, when we explore the requirements which must be met to warrant the Coast Guard commit resources to come get you.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 41 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and The Captain School of Orange Beach, Ala., and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
