When you’re buying a new boat, you may be tempted to check all the options boxes — but unless you’ve got more money than sense, you’ll probably try to curb that impulse to save a few bucks. How do you know what you really need?
If you’re getting the boat for inshore or offshore fishing and you have the choice to add a trolling motor, you’re going to want it. “Need” is a subjective term — after all, very few people really need a boat at all — and you can successfully fish our area without a trolling motor.
What you really want to know is whether it’s worth the money and all those extra batteries. Let’s take a look at what we actually use them for, and then you can decide for yourself.
For shallow water
A lot of our inshore fishing takes place on the flats. Whether you’re fishing the grass, the mangroves or the oysters, you’re likely to be navigating in skinny water. In this environment, a trolling motor offers two advantages.
The first is the ability to move around without damaging the bottom. If you’ve been paying any attention at all, you already know we’ve had seagrass problems in recent years. Seagrass grows and spreads slowly. Prop scars take years (potentially a decade or more) to heal. Even if you’re a bunny-kicker (the opposite of a tree-hugger), it’s against your self-interest to mow the grass because it’s fish habitat.
You say you just drift the flats? That’s cool. You’ll still need to alter course occasionally, to avoid other boats, shallow spots or debris. A trolling motor does that quickly and quietly, with minimal damage to vegetation.
The second is the ability to navigate safely without getting stuck. When you’re exploring the flats, shut the big engine off, put it all the way down, and then use the trolling motor to drive around. If you wander into water that’s too shallow, the big engine’s skeg will be what touches first. Should that happen, it’s easy to lift or tilt the engine and move back to a deeper area.
If you have no trolling motor, you have to tilt the big engine up and drive with that. If you get too shallow, it’ll be your hull that finds the sand. That means you’re probably going to have to get out and push. Plus, you risk sucking sand into your engine’s intake — a clog risk, and also not exactly good for your water pump impeller.
For staying in place
Many trolling motors offer an anchoring feature, which uses GPS and automated course and speed corrections to keep you in one spot at the push of a button. Well, more or less — let’s say within 10 or 15 feet of one spot. This is valuable in many situations. You can use it to fish a dock or bridge. You can hold position in a creek mouth or canal. Some use it on the flats, but I think it’s too noisy there and spooks fish.
But the top use is bottom fishing. Once you get used to spot-locking over a reef or ledge, it’s really hard to go back to a physical anchor. It’s such a pain to put out a marker buoy, determine the drift, choose the exact spot to lower the anchor, get set up and hope the wind or current won’t shift, wait for the fish to forget about the anchor, and then you have to haul the thing back in afterward.
With the trolling motor, just deploy it and hit the button. You’re fishing in less time than it used to take to get the marker placed. If this spot’s not panning out, no problem — putt over to the next one and hit the button again. It’ll spoil you, guaranteed.
For being stealthy
Trying to sneak your way into a pack of boats fishing a tarpon pod is well-nigh impossible with your gas burner. With a trolling motor, it’s easy. I’m not saying it will always be well-received, but at least you can slide in there without scaring every fish away.
Other instances where this is highly useful: Approaching docks or mangrove shorelines, getting close to baitfish schools (to net them or fish near them), cruising the snook lights after dark, and creeping up on crab trap floats for tripletail. You’ll find plenty more uses too.
For trolling?
To be honest, I’ve never used a trolling motor to troll. Usually, we’re either trolling the canals on the way in and out of port, or trolling for pelagic species in the passes or Gulf. In these cases, a trolling motor either burns too much battery power or doesn’t get the boat up to speed. I guess you could use it for trolling the flats. Maybe it’s more of a freshwater thing.
Now that you’ve realized you need a trolling motor, here’s a few suggestions for choosing and powering one. Get more power than you think you need. Wind and current will constantly conspire against you. For a small skiff or Gheenoe, a 12-volt model may suffice. Most small flats boats are better off with a 24-volt, and bay boats or anyone planning to fish offshore will want that 36-volt setup.
Yes, that’s a lot of batteries. Use deep-cycle batteries, since the constant power drain will quickly kill a standard battery. I suggest AGMs, which have more versatility of installation than wet cells. Also, since you’ll want to put that battery weight as far forward as possible, AGMs take a rough ride better than most flooded batteries do.
Lithium batteries are also a realistic option now, and can simplify your wiring since you can get 24- or 36-volt versions in a single case. They weigh less and last longer, but they are spendy.
Finding a good spot to mount your trolling motor on the bow might be simple. Or, you may have a bow rail or other “stuff” blocking you. Some boats have a narrow or sculpted gunnel that makes mounting difficult. There are stern-mounted options, but they never seem to work quite right — trolling motors are better at pulling the boat than pushing it. Removing part of the rail or adding a custom mounting plate may be ugly, but the functionality is much better.
Don’t forget to add a brace or stand to support the shaft when the trolling motor is stowed. In rougher conditions, the head of the motor can end up beating on the gunnel. That’s not good for the motor or the boat.
When you start looking at models, you will see that you can get one that will self-deploy. If you have difficulties with balance or mobility, that’s a potential lifesaver (literally). But these motors spend more time in the shop. I know a couple guides who use them, and they have two: One on the boat, and a backup in the garage. For the average angler, a manual deployment model is a better solution.
As I said at the beginning, you can successfully fish here without a trolling motor. It just means you’re limited in what you can do. Yes, it’s a convenience. But once you’ve had a trolling motor on the boat, you’ll never want to be without one — and that’s the truth.
