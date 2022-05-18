Almost every fisherman in this area is familiar with shrimp, and almost everyone who uses shrimp buys them from a bait shop. As we move into the warmer part of the year, shrimp are becoming less important as another bait comes to the forefront. That would be whitebait. But if you come in to the shop to buy some, you’ll be disappointed.
Whitebait — or greenbacks, or, more properly, scaled sardines — are often easy to spot as they tend to swim in dense schools and to dimple the surface, often because they’re being chased by hungry predators.
That also describes threadfin herring, glass minnows and Spanish sardines. Threadfins and Spanish sardines are usually bigger; glass minnows are usually smaller. For bait purposes, they’ll all work, but whitebait have a big advantage: You can actually keep more than a dozen alive in your baitwell.
Whitebait require a constant fresh source of water to stay alive. Enclosed in a small space like a bait bucket, they die very quickly even with excellent aeration. That means that for the most part, whitebait are something you catch on your own. Some bait shops that are located right on the water may stock them, but they need to be loaded right into your running livewell. That pretty much leaves landlocked shops like ours out.
Whitebait are migratory fish, spending their winters offshore and to the south of us in search of warmer water. Once the whitebait move back in, a lot of anglers believe that they are the only thing fish will eat. That’s not true, although there’s no denying they’re one of the best bait options right now.
When they’re abundant, whitebait work well, but it’s important to not get tunnel vision. There are still shrimp (although they tend to be a little smaller in summer), pinfish and various types of cutbait — not to mention artificial lures. If whitebait are working, why bother with other stuff?
Well, just this: Whitebait can be a pain to catch. Sure, there are times when you can load the well with a single throw of the castnet and be fishing in 10 minutes. But right now a lot of the whitebait schools are still in deeper water off the beaches, and the water is very clear — two factors that make netting bait tougher. In the coming months, the schools will be moving onto the flats and the Harbor will darken as the rainy season commences. They’ll be much easier to net.
Whitebait and threadfins often school together. Years ago, these species were almost never found in mixed-species schools. But numbers of both species have been reduced due to environmental changes, overharvest or a combination of these factors. The instinct of these little fish is to form schools as large as possible for protection from predators. But the habitat preferred by threadfins is deeper, saltier water, so once the rains get under way, the schools will segregate themselves — greenbacks inshore, threadfins offshore.
Most whitebait castnetters operate from a boat, but more than a few are netted from the beach or from the piers (especially the piers near the Intracoastal). Once your bait is caught, you need to get it into the baitwell as quickly as possible.
If you’re fishing from shore, be sure to throw your net on the edge of the bait school, not right in the middle. You don’t want to catch too many — you can keep only a couple dozen in a flow-thru bait bucket even if you get it into the water ASAP.
There are multiple ways to fish whitebait. They have hard cartilage in their snouts just in front of the eyes. Run a hook through this cartilage (side to side, not top to bottom). On the flats or around the mangroves, it’s best to use no weight or just a tiny split shot so the bait can swim. On the beach or in deeper water, a quarter-or half-ounce sinker or jighead works better. If the current is strong, you can use a little more weight if needed.
For fishing under the mangroves, the “redfish sundae” method works well. Using a half-ounce jighead, simply skewer the whitebait through the middle of the body and then pitch it under the edge of the trees. Hooked this way, it won’t live long. But if there are gamefish present, it won’t need to.
Dead whitebait also make excellent baits — redfish and mangrove snapper especially seem to like them. If they’re not getting the attention you want, try tearing them in half. This releases more oil and blood into the water and will also cause the bait to drop some scales, which means you’re adding both scent and visual attractants. If the water is a little darker or murkier, this can be a very effective way to use whitebait.
One last note on whitebait: Don’t waste it. Too many anglers are greedy and overload their livewells with whitebait because they’re going to chum with it. The more whitebait you kill, the fewer there will be for later. If you take the time to look in the area you were planning to chum, you’ll often see dead whitebait that somebody else tossed out lying on the bottom. Why throw more?
If you end up with leftover whitebait at the end of your fishing day, release them in an area where you might catch them. No, not at the boat ramp — on the flats, or around a marker. If you have leftover dead baits, freeze them to use for chum later. Better yet, if you launched your boat at Ponce de Leon Park, donate them to the Peace River Wildlife Center to feed the birds. That’s definitely not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
