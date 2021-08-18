Over the last 10 years or so, sabiki rigs have become an increasingly popular method for anglers who want or need to catch their own bait. A sabiki (say sah-BEE-kee, or sah-BINK-ee if you’re Capt. Mike Myers) rig, for those of you who may not have used one, is nothing more than a single piece of fishing line with several individual hooks spaced 6 to 18 inches apart.
The hooks can be plain or have some sort of dressing to make them look like something edible. Usually, a ready-made sabiki has a swivel at one end and a snap at the other. Tie your line to the swivel, attach a weight to the snap and you’re ready to get after some baitfish.
Before the sabiki, a device called a pilchard ring used to be hugely popular for catching bait in Florida. Instead of using hooks, it worked by catching the fish behind the gills using linked metal loops (almost like a strip of chicken wire) and a piece of red cloth or wire to attract the fish to it.
It worked well, but it had limitations. First, the fish’s head had to fit through the ring. Also, you would catch only certain species — threadfins, greenbacks, speedos, sardines and cigar minnows. Because of the way they snare fish by the gills, these devices were made illegal by the 1994 gill net ban.
The big advantage that a sabiki has over a pilchard ring (besides the fact that it’s legal) is its versatility. You would never catch pinfish or blue runners with a pilchard ring, but both of these fish will commonly bite on a sabiki.
Sabikis come in many different models, which can be used to target different fish species. For example, greenbacks are shy about taking the No. 10 hooks that are on a “standard” sabiki, so there are versions with tiny No. 14 hooks for these fish.
Look closely at the packaging when you’re buying a rig. Models with smaller hooks are often made using lighter line, so if you hook into a couple of bigger baits (like blue runners) at the same time, you’ll get snapped off. There are also larger sabikis for Spanish mackerel or bonito. It pays to have a few different sizes with you, just in case.
Making your own sabiki rigs is not terribly difficult, but it is time-consuming and labor intensive. And it won’t save you much money. Figure a buck for materials and 15 minutes of labor to make one rig.
You can buy a ready-to-fish sabiki for less than three dollars, and you won’t get all tangled up in hooks trying to get the darn thing tied. I know that a lot of people are doing what they can to conserve cash, but this is one of those cases where it just doesn’t make sense.
Speaking of getting tangled up in hooks, that’s always a very real possibility when you’re fishing a sabiki. Once it’s out of the package, it’s a dangerous thing. A lot of the time, people get hung up on a sabiki because they put the rod in a holder with the rig still tied on, figuring they might need to catch more bait later.
Bad plan. Sooner or later, you’re going to run into that thing, and it won’t be pretty. As soon as you’re done catching bait, cut the sabiki off, chop it up and put it in your trash bag. It’s not worth the money (or the pain) to try to save it.
The weight that you attach to the bottom of the rig can be anywhere from an eighth-ounce for fishing in very shallow water up to several ounces in deeper water. Most of the time, a casting or pyramid sinker will get the job done.
Sometimes I use a jighead or a spoon instead, especially if I’m in water more than 10 feet deep. It’s not all that rare to have a mackerel or jack come after a sabiki, and you’ll have a better chance of catching it if it takes your spoon. Otherwise, you’ll probably lose one of the droppers on your rig.
When you’re targeting threadies or greenies, you’ll often be casting right into a baitfish school. For these species, keep the rig near the surface. When you’re blind-casting around channel markers or buoys, let the rig sink a bit before you start the retrieve. Think about the bait you want to catch — if it lives on the bottom, fish on the bottom.
Just like any other type of artificial bait, a small change in the way you fish a sabiki can make a huge difference in how successful you are at getting hooked up. If your drifting, a bit of twitching will probably impart enough action to get you bit. If you’re out on the flats or anchored up, jig it a little harder.
Pinfish are one of the most popular sabiki targets. Sometimes these little guys will be in piranha mode, ready to attack anything and everything they can bite at. More often than not, though, you’ll need a little additional enticement to be consistently successful with pins. A bit of squid or Fish Bites will usually do the trick, and that stuff is tough enough that you’re not constantly rebaiting (also a good trick for squirrelfish).
On the flats, it’s a good idea to put out a little dry or frozen chum to get the pinfish hungry before you toss your sabiki. Water clarity has a major effect on the way fish react to a sabiki rig. Inside the Harbor, greenbacks rarely hit on a sabiki. But out in the nearshore Gulf, big greenies are often caught this way.
Even threadies can be touchy about this. During tarpon season, when there’s often a pretty clear demarcation line between the dark water of the upper Harbor and the clearer water near the Gulf, threadies in the dark water will often ignore a sabiki. Yet the exact same baitfish three miles down the way — where the water’s nice and green — will snap readily at the shiny hooks.
Sabikis are not limited to salt water. Some of our customers have told me that they’ve been using their sabiki rigs up north for panfish and perch under the ice. The water doesn’t have to be frozen for this to work — you can catch bluegill here in Florida just as well. Some of the bass guys who use golden shiners for bait have begun using sabikis to catch bait. Using small gold hooks is an old trick, but the convenience of pre-made sabikis is tough to beat.
A sabiki rig is a fantastic way to load up the livewell. And honestly, it’s also a lot of fun reeling in blue runners five at a time. As long as you use a bit of common sense and don’t handle it carelessly, I think you’ll find that using a sabiki is far from a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
