Without fail, during each boating education class I teach there is a question about which boat is best suited for Southwest Florida. I wish there were one simple answer, but there isn’t. There’s an overabundance of boat brands and models available. So, with boat show season right around the corner, I thought I’d focus this week’s column on shopping for a boat that meets the majority of your needs.
Don’t rush this decision. Buyer’s remorse is real, and can get really expensive as well — especially if your trophy boat ends up sitting on the driveway and becoming yard art. So let’s explore your choices before you and your checkbook head to the boat show.
The first decision you need to make is the type of boat you want to own. Our first category of boat is the non-motorized vessel: Rafts, canoes and kayaks, to name a few. Next are sailboats, which can be propelled by either an engine or wind (but most spend a lot more time motoring than the buyers initially thought).
Most of us are going to end up with powerboats, which are currently powered by gas or diesel engines — but maybe soon there will be electric options for recreational boaters as well. The majority of powerboats use outboard engines, but you can also find inboards in larger boats.
After you have made your decision on which category of boat you are interested in, you have a few more items to consider. What’s your budget? How many people you will take out? Do you want a new or used boat?
If you are looking at a used boat, I strongly recommend that you hire a marine surveyor to conduct a pre-purchase condition and valuation survey. These inspections typically cost about $22 to $28 per foot. Why so expensive? Because they’re worth it. A survey may prevent you from purchasing a boat with structural, mechanical or electrical issues you can’t see. These repairs could cost you significant money and aggravation in the future.
And finally, let’s not forget the important stuff. You need to find a boat that is safe, dry and very reliable, and that fits the majority of your needs. Because most of my experience is operating powerboats, I will focus this column on a few ideas on selecting the right powerboat.
What is the primary use of the boat going to be? Let’s say you’ve settled on purchasing a fishing boat. Easy decision, right? Not so fast — you’ll first need to figure out where you intend to do most of your fishing. Will you fish offshore or deep in the backcountry? The ideal boats for the open Gulf and for Whidden Creek are very different.
If shallow-water fishing is your thing, you need a flats boat. There is a glut of flats boats available. The unique feature of this class is the ability to navigate in waters less than 2 feet deep. Flats boats are a good option for the obsessed angler. Their open platform allows for easy casting. The one major downfall is their inability to provide a smooth, dry ride when seas turn ugly.
Next you’ll need to determine the “must-have” options and equipment. Boats differ in quality, length, hull design and price, so these decisions can get complicated and very expensive. Make a list that outlines your requirements. How much storage do you need? How many rod holders do you want? Do you want a trolling motor or Power-Pole? What engine make do you prefer, and how much horsepower do you want (need)? Do you desire a T-top, Bimini top, or no top? How many coolers and what size?
And then of course comes the electronics. What make GPS do you want and what size screen does it need to have? What type of sonar? And finally, should you include a stereo that can be heard from 2,000 yards away (just kidding)? There are lots of decisions, and they’re best made by doing extensive research and cost comparisons before arriving at the boat show.
So, are fishing boat the only powerboats made? That’s a negative (that means “no” in maritime-speak).
Deck boats are popular here because they offer features that allow for fishing, water skiing or just relaxing. They are very stable boats with wide open areas for a relaxing day on the water. The bowrider is a very close cousin. A distinctive feature of a bowrider is its V-shaped seating in the bow, or front, of the boat, which is where it gets its name from. These can be had with either a stern drive or outboard engine. With the shallow water in Charlotte Harbor, I’d personally lean towards the outboard engine.
I would be amiss if I didn’t discuss pontoon boats. Before you roll your eyes (my daughters are experts in this area, so I can see yours rolling from here), don’t picture your grandparents’ pontoon boat. The evolution of pontoon boats has transformed these vessels into the ultimate family, beaching and even fishing machines.
Pontoons always had plenty of space for family and friends, but today’s models are dry, comfortable and provide a smooth ride even in choppy seas. They are also easy to clean and conduct maintenance on. If you need speed, I have seen a few with 400-horse outboards that can achieve more velocity than the average boater really wants.
I think of modern pontoon boats as the SUVs of the water. The only downsides I see: They aren’t the best choice for watersports such as wakeboarding, and aren’t the most stealthy fishing machines (although most manufacturers do offer a fishing series). They would not be my first choice for boaters looking to trailer from spot to spot to explore.
Every good mechanic knows that you need the right tool for the right job. Boats are no different — you need the right boat for the right application. Every boat is a compromise, but if you look around, you’ll find some that can do double or triple duty: Family boat, offshore or inshore fishing, even watersports.
As I said, take your time. An impulse buy will probably become a regret sooner than later. Think it through and decide which boat fits your needs. A little planning may prevent a decision that you’ll regret for the next 15 years.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 38 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. You can contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
