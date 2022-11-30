If the first vision that popped into your head when you read this week’s headline was of two people lying down, one holding the other back to chest so that they fit together like spoons in a silverware drawer, I think you might be reading the wrong publication. May I suggest the romance section at Books-A-Million?
The thought of romantic spooning might make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, but that’s not what this magazine is about. What you should have visualized when you first saw the word “spoon” was anglers flinging hunks of metal at schools of hungry fish.
If you could only use one bait for the rest of your life, what would it be? If you asked this question to the best anglers in the world, I would bet my last dollar that the majority of them would choose a silver spoon.
I know that’s what I would pick. Pretty much any carnivorous fish in the world will attack a shiny spoon, and silver seems to be that universal color that all fish-eating fish are attracted to. But luckily, you aren’t restricted to just one lure. And even though silver is by far the most popular spoon color, it’s not the only color that catches fish.
There are basically three types of spoons used in fresh and saltwater fishing: Casting, jigging and trolling. Each type of spoon comes in a plethora of sizes and colors. When you’re choosing a size, generally the bigger the fish the bigger the spoon and vice versa. When it comes to what color to use, the rule of thumb is brighter colors on brighter days, darker colors on cloudy days.
Of course, these rules don’t always apply. For example, when big fish are chasing small baits, a smaller spoon is better. But you get the general idea.
Now as for which design pattern (painted eyes, polka dots or scales) works best, that’s up to you. I think those designs are there to catch the fishermen, not the fish.
I have a friend who paints a white skull and crossbones on his black muskie spoons because he thinks it looks cool. He uses that spoon on overcast days only and does quite well. I’m pretty sure it’s not his artwork catching those fish.
Which casting spoons work best for snook, trout and redfish in our area? Well, you really can’t beat a good old flats spoon, which basically looks like a soup spoon without a handle and has a single hook screwed or welded to one end.
There are a bunch of different manufacturers who make flats spoons. Johnson Sprites seem to be the most popular, but the Aqua Dream weedless models are also a good choice. If I’m specifically targeting snook or trout, I’ll use silver on most days and black on dim overcast days. But when I’m targeting redfish, I use only gold.
Fishing a spoon is simple. You can use a slow steady retrieve, you can give it an occasional twitch, or you can let it sink and bounce it off the bottom. If one method isn't producing, try another. Still not working? Go faster or slower. Play with it until the fish show you what they want.
Casting is a good way to catch fish, but spoons are great for trolling too. Kingfish are really starting to show in good numbers just off our beaches right now, and one of the best ways to target them is with a trolling spoon. There are a bunch of companies that make trolling spoons, but the one that has stood the test of time is the Huntington Drone.
Most trolling spoons are silver. To give them color, manufacturers add a brightly colored gold, red or green sticker to the top side of the lure. The stickers start peeling off within the first half hour of being dragged behind your boat, but don’t fret — they still catch just as many fish. Like the pattern on a flats spoon, that holographic sticker is there to catch you.
You can successfully drag a freelined trolling spoon slowly behind your boat when you see actively feeding fish on the surface, but using a No. 2 or larger planer will greatly increase your odds of hooking up when you can’t see the fish.
A planer takes your spoon below the surface, where many fish prefer to feed. Don’t be surprised if something other than a king chases down your trolling spoon, because gag, blackfin tuna, bonita, cobia and lizardfish all also love spoons.
Jigging spoons in the 2- to 8-ounce range have been popular on and off over the years for fishing for greater amberjack on wrecks and springs in deeper water. Right now they’re very popular, so dozens of manufacturers are making them. Most versions work just fine, but the plain old diamond jig seems to always reign supreme.
Jigging spoons are easy to use, at least in theory. Just drop them straight down to the bottom and jig them back up through the school of fish you spotted on your fish finder. Sounds easy — until you drop it down into 100 feet of water and jig it back up five or six times in a row without a bite.
Deep jigging is a blast when the fish are chewing, but when they’re not it becomes a very strenuous workout. If jigging spoons are the way you want to go, more power to you. In addition to the AJs, scamp, kingfish and tuna will also hammer your jigging spoon if they happen to be in the area.
The best thing about fishing with spoons? No matter what type or size or color you choose, something will usually eat it. If you like a bent rod, you've gotta love spoons.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.