Michele Guilford used a gold spoon to catch this Charlotte Harbor redfish.

If the first vision that popped into your head when you read this week’s headline was of two people lying down, one holding the other back to chest so that they fit together like spoons in a silverware drawer, I think you might be reading the wrong publication. May I suggest the romance section at Books-A-Million?

The thought of romantic spooning might make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, but that’s not what this magazine is about. What you should have visualized when you first saw the word “spoon” was anglers flinging hunks of metal at schools of hungry fish.


Capt. Mike Myers is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.

