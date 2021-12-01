I hope each of you had a fantastic Thanksgiving, surrounded by good food, family and friends. Recently my wife Dawn had an accident. She was in our Jeep, loading it for the Fort Myers Boat Show, and miscalculated how much space she had to the edge of the tailgate.
The 3-foot fall left her with a broken tibia and fractured kneecap, earning her nine days in the hospital and reconstructive surgery. Our faith as well as a staff of spectacular doctors helped put my beautiful bride back together again. The prognosis is for a full recovery in about five months.
As I sat in the hospital, I started pondering about what the horizon of recovery looked like and just how much time it would take for her to heal. I knew what I had to do: Develop a plan that included a timeline of each major milestone Dawn would have to achieve and just how long accomplishing each milestone would take.
This, of course, is perfectly normal thinking (OK, maybe not). But inside my nuclear mind one must always have a plan to deviate from or risk procrastination setting in.
As I began to strategize the months, weeks, days and hours that lay ahead, I had an epiphany moment: How can I develop a plan without a start time? Which led me to the subject of this week’s column.
From sundials to atomic clocks, we have been keeping track of time for … well, for a long time. And the fact is modern mariners still depend on knowing the time to keep an accurate estimation of their position as they travel from port to port.
In the early years of navigating around the globe, timekeeping was an extremely difficult task. It was not uncommon for mariners to arrive at a port not knowing what day or even month it was. So just how much time has it taken to master the art of timekeeping? Let’s take a look.
One of the earliest examples of keeping time started with the earthen calendar. This calendar was just a hash-marked bone that was likely the earliest human attempt to count days. A brief 10,000 years later, in what’s now Scotland, humans dug moon-shaped pits to track the moon’s cycle.
Next, mankind just didn’t take a small step, but rather a huge leap in figuring out how to cut days into smaller units by tracking the sun with shadow-casting obelisks and rods. The Egyptians later refined shadow-casting into what we call a sundial.
Fast forwarding to the 17th century, with maritime trade and exploration beginning to expand, a major problem needed to be solved. Somebody needed to figure out a way to standardize time in one central location so mariners could adjust their timepieces as they traveled from port to port. This monumental task was achieved in 1675 by King Charles II, who founded the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England.
Greenwich actually played two very significant roles in maritime history. The first dealt with finding your location on the water. Greenwich is located on the prime meridian of the world, at longitude 0º. The prime meridian is the official starting point for measuring distances in the eastern and western hemispheres, just as the equator divides the northern and southern hemispheres.
The second was that the prime meridian became the center of the world’s time. Recognizing how critical it was to “standardize” time, in 1884 King Charles II appointed a group of astronomers to develop an accurate catalog of the positions of the stars and the moon which would later be used as a “natural clock” to calculate the time in Greenwich, which was henceforth known as Greenwich Mean Time or GMT. Before GMT, almost every town in the world kept its own local time.
About 60 years later, timekeeping got a little simpler with John Harrison’s invention of the chronometer in about 1735. A chronometer is simply a timepiece with a special mechanism that enables it to keep very precise time.
For a few hundred years chronometers worked well, but if one broke or needed maintenance it jeopardized the accuracy of the world’s time standard. With that in mind, world leaders decided we needed a new method for accurately keeping time.
Enter Louis Essen, a physicist at the U.K. National Physical Laboratory outside of London. Essen built the first atomic clock in 1955 and it was considered accurate enough to keep the world’s time.
Today there are about 400 atomic clocks that keep amazingly accurate time. How accurate? The atomic clock has an error of only 1 second in up to 100 million years! If you’d like to listen to an atomic clock, you can simply Google WWVB on the internet and listen the relaxing tone of the worlds time ticking away from a time station near Fort Collins, Colo.
The pursuit for establishing universal time has been a long journey. There have been a few major advances since the 1950s, including the introduction of the global positioning system in 1983. GPS provides precision accuracy for position our ships at sea. As an added bonus, it helps safeguard timekeeping redundancy because each of the 30 GPS satellites have their own atomic clocks that operate independently from Earth-bound clocks. I bet you didn’t think it took that much time to master the art of time, did you?
Keep time in mind the next time you’re planning a journey. Even a voyage as simple as going from Punta Gorda to Cabbage Key and back will need a few time-related questions answered: What time do I need to arrive? What time is sunset? What time do I need to be home? The good news is that you can rest assured of one thing: We really do know what time it is.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 40 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches basic and advanced boating education both in the classroom and on the water. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
