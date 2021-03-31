Long before I became an RV owner, I would look at RVs on the highway that were towing vehicles, boats or just a trailer. I always marveled at the ones that sported custom paint schemes on the RV itself, and then the matching colors of the vehicle in tow. Now, I am one of those people.
I never thought you could find a perfect match to colors when you were looking at an RV and trying to find a vehicle or boat to match it. Mind you, I am not necessarily taking about the swirl patterns that RVs are noted for on their sides — just something as simple as the color matching up to those other vehicles. But it turns out many of the colors used in the paint or wraps on RVs are a dead ringer for the paint colors on a car or a boat.
We ordered our new bass boat back in fall of 2018. I was excited about that, not so much that I was finally getting my first new bass boat, but because I was getting to pick the colors myself. (Yes, I have a fashion sense. Sue me.)
Being a huge Tampa Bay Lightning fan, I settled on a metal flake blue that was almost a spot-on match for their home jerseys. I minimized the white striping, much like their home jerseys, to give the blue dominance on the boat. This was almost a full year before we decided to start looking at a bigger RV.
Our 24-foot RV was pretty basic in color: A simple white with a blue and gray striping. Nothing fancy, but gave that smaller unit a good look. We had been looking at a Jayco Precept 31-footer, which I thought would be a perfect fit for our needs. Not too big, not too small — just big enough to give us all the luxuries we had hoped for.
Then one fateful day in August of 2019 changed the course of what type of RV we would wind up in. And wouldn’t you know it — it was an absolute color match to the boat we had ordered roughly a year prior.
We were actually at the dealership to simply look at that Precept, which we had been looking at for over a year. We weren’t even there to buy that day. But when you see the color pattern of those bigger RVs sitting on the showroom floor, it’s tough to slow yourself down long enough to get a grip on what is going on.
I must admit, the color pattern on the RV we now have is beautiful, at least as far as we are concerned. It took one trip through the RV to let my wife know that this was the one for us. After she made sure I understood that, only then did I say it: “That’s fine with me, because it matches the boat.”
Now I have to wonder, is that just a male thing, or do women take notice of that as well? I just had to ask. For me, I had visions of running down the highway, boat in tow, looking like one of those folks that I had seen prior to being an RV owner. I have to wonder what kind of comments or thoughts go through people’s heads when they see us going down the highway. It is not as much of a big deal anymore to see everyone with matching rigs. It’s almost commonplace. Maybe I just have a better understanding now that I’m an “RV guy.”
We often get compliments on the RV and boat when we stop for gas or get something to eat. Everyone is always very nice, and I appreciate the fact that they take notice of that. I know when I see someone at the RV parks, I make it a point to let those folks know that their rigs have great eye appeal. After all, one should take pride in what one has. What better way to showcase it than when you are in transit with your vehicles trailed together.
To all my matching friends out there who actually took time to make sure they had vehicles that matched up while they towed, I say job well done. But us? We just got lucky. If the one on the showroom floor was red and gray, we would have bought that anyhow, and the color matching would have gone out the window. The fact that it was an absolute match truly was a stroke of luck — but it sure looks good.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
