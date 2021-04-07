When I was still splitting time between guiding here in the salt and in the cooler fresh water of the north Georgia mountains, the experiences sometimes varied greatly and sometimes they didn’t vary much at all. In this particular incident it varied — a lot!
I had finished up an early morning guided trip just in time to get back to the shop to help with several customers who were milling around the aisles. One guy in particular (I think his name was Tom) was asking lots of questions and was very interested in what the area had to offer.
I told him about our private waters and the big trout that grew in the five catch-and-release streams that we had available to fish. I told him about the delayed-harvest waters that were stocked very well and fished great for a day trip with beginners and kids. I told him about the little feeder creeks that held small but gorgeous browns, native rainbows and brookies.
Heck, I even broke out the shop map and showed him access points for some of the public water that we had been discussing. He bought some flies I had suggested, along with leaders and tippet material, and went on his merry way.
The next day, I was once again in the shop after a morning trip, getting set up to teach some casting lessons that were scheduled. I saw a car pull in the lot and figured it was probably my casting students arriving a little early. When the footsteps hit the deck, I looked up to see that it was Tom.
He was all excited and wanted to talk about yesterday’s fishing. He had gone to one of the delayed-harvest streams that we’d talked about and had a great time. He said that he caught a few fish and lost a lot of flies and would like for me to pick him out some more to refill his box.
As I was perusing our fly display case, he was asking really good questions about rigging nymphs, different knots to use, and what indicators I liked. Then the conversation took a slight off-kilter jaunt.
He wanted to know about fishing the ponds up near town. “How do you get in? Do you just check in at the gate? Is there a rod fee? Is it a broodstock hatchery? Why didn’t you mention them yesterday? They are close to where I’m staying, so I thought I would fish them in between trips to the other streams that you had told me about.”
I tried to tell Tom that those ponds weren’t for fishing, but he interrupted that they certainly were, and he got quite adamant. “I saw people in there, and I’d really like to go and fish them too.” Again I tried to explain, but he interrupted again, so I just listened and kept looking at flies. “What kind of fish are in there? Are they bass ponds? Do they have bluegill too?”
I said, No, there aren’t. There are nothing but BROWN trout in those ponds” — and before I could explain the rest, he cut me off again. “Oh, that’s great! I can’t wait to try my luck in there.” So I sold him a half-dozen No. 8 (brown) conehead wooly buggers, and told him that those would be all he needed for the brown trout in those ponds.
Tom left the shop with a huge smile on his face, in quite a hurry to get into those fish! Lee, the shop manager, said that guy looked really happy. I told him that he was. He had caught fish yesterday on the delayed-harvest and was out on a new adventure today with a handful of wooly buggers. Lee wanted to know where I’d sent him. I said, “Oh, I didn’t send him anywhere — he’s already got his day planned out.”
About an hour later, I was in the middle of my casting lesson when Lee came outside and asked if I could break away for a minute. Having a pretty good idea of the topic to be discussed, I said sure.
Lee told me he had just gotten a call from the gate keeper at the sewer treatment plant, wanting to know what we were thinking sending people over there to fish! Said he had to threaten to call the cops to get the guy to leave. I explained about the happy guy who had left earlier in pursuit of brown trout (or something brown, anyway). Lee just shook his head in amazement.
The moral of the story: Beware of fishing ponds with big fountains.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
