August is probably the month I dread most. I feel most fishermen who live here year-round would argue with me about which month is the most unbearable to live through here in Southwest Florida, choosing January or February as the most intolerable.
Now don’t get me wrong: The winter months are not enjoyable for me. I hate the cold nights, blustery days and super low tides that winter has to offer as much as the next guy. But the nice thing about winter is that on those not-so-nice days, I just stay home. The hot ticket in the winter is speckled trout and sheepshead. I’m just not willing to take a butt kicking from Mother Nature for those two species.
So you’re probably wondering why, if I don’t like the scorching hot days of August with humidity so high that you begin dripping sweat two steps into going outside to check your mailbox and weird thunderstorms that pop up out of nowhere and chase you tossing huge bolts of lighting at you for no apparent reason except just to be annoying, don’t I just stay home each and every day of August as well?
Good question. But a have a very good answer: Sharks.
Now just for the record, I’m not telling anyone to go out fishing in a thunderstorm. That would be stupid. What I’m saying is that shark fishing is phenomenal in August, and dealing with a little summertime weather is worth it to tangle with one of our planet’s top predators. A layer of sunscreen, a lot of water and a big-brimmed hat will make your day a bit more enjoyable, but unfortunately there’s nothing you can do about heat and humidity.
Some folks seem to think big sharks spend all their time offshore, but there are lots of shark fishing opportunities inside Charlotte Harbor. One of the easiest ways to target sharks in our area is to drift a bait behind your boat in areas that are known to hold good numbers of sharks like Burnt Store Bar, the deeper water on the Harbor side of Useppa Island or the mouth of Matlacha Pass. There are literally hundreds of other great spots to drift around here, but those three areas make great starting spots.
My favorite shark technique is drift fishing. It’s the easiest way to catch sharks — there’s nothing to it. All you do is take a strip of little tunny (bonita), jack or mullet and stick it on an 8/0 hook attached to 2 feet of No. 10 wire. Tie that to a medium or medium-heavy rod and reel, toss it out the back of your boat and let it drift back 30 to 50 yards. Then just stick it in a rod holder and bob around in at least 8 feet of water until you get your first bite — which in August shouldn’t take too long.
During this time of year, I’ll only drift for about a half-hour with no action before I pick up and move to another area. Don’t move to far from your starting point, though — the sharks could be staging less than 100 yards from you. Move a bit shallower or deeper and get that bait out again.
Another very popular way to target sharks is to anchor in one of the deeper holes in the Harbor and hang chum bags off the back of your boat. The bait, leader, hooks and rod and reels you use are the same as for drift fishing. The biggest difference is that when you’re still-fishing with chum, you’re pretty much stuck in that spot waiting for the chum to hopefully do its magic. If you move to another spot, then you just wasted a bunch of cash on chum for no reason.
If you choose this style of shark fishing, just remember that patience pays. Also, make sure your anchor line has a quick-release buoy attached to it so if you get a monster on you can get on the motor and chase it. There’s nothing worse than getting spooled by a trophy fish because you couldn’t get unhooked from an anchor fast enough (by the way, this is the top reason I prefer drift fishing).
I know that many traditionalists like heavy conventional gear for sharks. But I prefer to fish spinning gear because I think it makes it more sporting. I run 5000 size Daiwa Saltist reels spooled with 65-pound PowerPro braid, attached to matching 8-foot Reaper rods. If you’re not into spinning reels, then any conventional reel in about a 4/0 size spooled with 50-pound mono on a medium-heavy boat rod will do just fine.
Other tackle makers build rods and reels that will get it done. Head on down to your local tackle shop, pick your favorite brand and let them help you build a shark-fishing combo that’s just right for you. But do it soon, because this bite won’t last forever. Trust me — even though August is a brutal month to fish in, the shark incredible shark action makes it worth the woe.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
