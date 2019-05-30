The world we live in today has changed dramatically since I was a child. Some of the changes have been for the better and some, well, not so much. Now with that said, let me concede that I am in no way, shape or form an expert on the woes of the world, nor do I claim to be. To be truthful, it’s everything I can do just to keep up with my own problems in life, let alone trying to figure out all the whys and wherefores of the world.
Again, I’m not a political or even politically correct kind of guy, but I do care about a few things that make my life happy: Mainly my wife, my children and my grandchild and, believe it or not, both of my jobs — one of which leads to the reason for this column. In the medical world, we are taught beneficence (doing good for our patients) and nonmaleficence (doing no harm). I want to see more of that in the outdoor world as well.
I have enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and playing in the great outdoors of Southwest Florida since way back into the late 1970s. In that time, I (along with a lot of you) have seen some changes for sure. Fortunately, one of the major changes I have seen is the change in the mindset of most true nature-loving anglers, hunters, birdwatchers, campers and boaters out there when it comes to conservation.
For the most part, people who enjoy the great outdoors try their best to leave it how they found it, or in even better shape than when they started their adventure. Simple things like not throwing your trash (of any kind) overboard or leaving it in the woods are apparently new concepts to some people, but most of us already know these are great practices to incorporate into your outdoor lifestyle.
Also, things like not tearing up grass flats with your prop; not feeding manatees, dolphin, raccoons, alligators or bears (which are all illegal); not tearing up the wilderness; and not keeping more fish or game than you need are all also good practices to have and make it so that others, including our children and grandchildren, can enjoy the same outdoor fun that we have been so blessed to enjoy. For those of you that still choose to be maleficent, shame on you.
So, now for the biggest and most unfortunate change I have noted over the years (thanks to the internet). It’s the blatant disrespect of and lynch-mob mentality toward our fellow outdoorsmen (and mankind for that matter). We all have our opinions on what is right and what is wrong, but none of us has the right to force our opinion onto others.
Just because a person likes to catch snook on topwater baits rather than greenbacks, or someone else likes to hunt hogs with a bolt-action .308 rather than a lever-action.44 doesn’t mean either one is wrong (these are nice examples, by the way — it’s a family oriented magazine). Nor should they be derided for how they like to hunt or fish as long as it’s legal. Now for those of you who refuse to obey the laws set forth by the governing bodies of this great state (whether you like them or not) — again, shame on you.
Beneficence and nonmaleficence are important so that everyone is treated with respect and cared for the same, no matter what. I choose to look at the outdoors as my patient because it is hurting and needs help to get healthy and to stay that way. Let’s all try harder to “do no wrong” to our environment if we can help it — and please, folks, let’s all try harder to get along. It will make your day in the great outdoors just that much better.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.