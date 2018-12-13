Due to the wind, other weather-related changes and red tide, my trips have slowed this week. As I write this, it’s blowing about 20 knots and there are small craft advisories on every channel that I check while searching out a reasonable forecast. What a drag!
Speaking of drag, let me write about it for a few lines. (Like my segue? That’s quality writing!)
A couple of days ago I had a client out on a breezy trip in the backcountry. I was able to find a cay with enough water on it to pole around and we were in the lee of the wind. A very nice snook of 30 inches or so made its way down the shoreline toward us. I pointed it out to Jim. He quickly spotted the fish and made an accurate cast, and it was game on.
The fish ran a few feet, made the expected snook jump and headed out across the flat, dumping line off the reel in a hurry. As backing started to show up outside the rodtip, I noticed Jim playing with the drag knob on his reel. I could tell he was really nervous about possibly losing what turned out to be his first-ever snook. I told him to just play the fish and not to worry about the drag.
The fish turned, and pulling another snook trick headed for the mangrove roots. Jim again was fiddling with his drag knob instead of fighting the fish. The line went slack and the fish spit the hook. I went back to poling down the shoreline.
We all want to have the problem of a big fish dumping the reel, but when it happens you may feel some unexpected panic. I remember a time on a little country pond I hooked a 17-pound carp on a 3 weight with a very small Teton reel that had barely enough room for the fly line. I was just bluegill fishing when this beast showed up and ate my fly.
When you find yourself in this situation, it’s easy to screw it up. Every instinct tells you to stop that fish, to grab the spool or tighten the drag. That’s really about the worst thing you can do. It usually ends in a pulled hook, straightened hook or broken line — sometimes even broken backing and a missing fly line.
What most anglers don’t realize is, when you’re getting spooled, your drag is already increased. The resistance of the water against all of that line puts a lot of extra pressure on the fish. If you have set a reasonable drag pressure on your reel to begin with, it’s now being compounded by the weight of the water on the line.
The effect is barely noticeable with just your fly line out, but when you’re deep into your backing, it’s huge. I have had permit and bonefish break me off and pull hooks because of all the drag from my fly line being pulled across the water.
So, if you’re lucky enough to be in this situation and the line is blasting off your reel, what do you do?
Well, I’ll tell you what I did that day on the pond — I ran. Luckily, the pond was relatively clear around the banks, so I chased him. The carp, for some strange reason that he didn’t share with me, never ran straight away across the pond. That would have ended the fight quickly with my short fly line and no backing. Instead, he bolted along the shoreline, allowing me to keep up. I ran over logs, through cattails, around trees and under a dock (what we won’t do to land a fish) until he finally tired and came to hand.
When you’re fishing in a boat, you follow the fish. When the angler gets into their backing, their guide or fishing partner will fire up the motor or pole and follow the fish so the angler can take up some line. Once the fly line is back on the reel, you can put more pressure on the fish with confidence. This not only raises the odds of landing the fish, but is better for the fish, as it can be landed sooner.
If you’re on foot, you can run like I did, or if you aren’t too far into your backing, use that 9-foot stick in your hand to lift as much line out of the water as you can. This will take the some of the pressure off the fish until you are able to gain control without pulling the hook or breaking the leader.
Jim did catch his first snook that day. In fact, he caught his first six snook … but not a 30-incher. Add to that several trout, a bluefish and a couple of ladyfish, and we had a pretty good morning. But he had to learn the hard way what I’m hoping the rest of you can grasp from his mistake: Set your drag and play the fish.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation Of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to get casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.