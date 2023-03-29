This juvenile brown pelican has a whole filleted sheepshead in its mouth. It might seem like a great meal, but the truth is that it's likely to get stuck on the way down. This bird is in real danger of dying as a result of someone tossing it this fish.
I like good news and happy thoughts. But then there’s reality, which sometimes pokes me in the eye and demands attention. I don’t like to be the downer, but sometimes I have to.
This photo was posted on a Facebook group. Commenters were saying what a happy pelican this must be to get such a filling lunch. Here comes the cold shower.
Brown pelicans evolved to eat relatively small fish. Feeding them large fish — and especially filleted carcasses — causes major problems.
Big fish often get stuck in their throats. Big fish with bones sticking out are much more likely to get stuck. There’s a good chance this bird choked on the filleted sheepshead somebody tossed to it.
Don’t believe it? Talk to anyone who does wildlife rehab in coastal areas. How do you think I found out in the first place?
Even if it swallowed this too-large meal just fine, handouts encourage the birds to hang out around fillet tables and fishing areas, where some people regard them as pests and will intentionally hurt them. That’s why feeding pelicans is illegal. Please don’t feed the pelicans!
