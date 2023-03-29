Choking pelican

This juvenile brown pelican has a whole filleted sheepshead in its mouth. It might seem like a great meal, but the truth is that it's likely to get stuck on the way down. This bird is in real danger of dying as a result of someone tossing it this fish.

 Photo provided

I like good news and happy thoughts. But then there’s reality, which sometimes pokes me in the eye and demands attention. I don’t like to be the downer, but sometimes I have to.

This photo was posted on a Facebook group. Commenters were saying what a happy pelican this must be to get such a filling lunch. Here comes the cold shower.


