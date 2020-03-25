Did you know that there are venomous fish in Florida waters? Every year, we hear about local anglers getting tagged by stingrays and catfish, and that’s something you really want to avoid.
First and foremost, it’s nature. These things can and will happen. Every fish in our water has some sort of defense mechanism. But there are things you can do to avoid getting injured.
Our two species of catfish, the hardhead and the gafftopsail catfish, both have spines in their dorsal and pectoral fins that are covered in a toxic slime. This slime will cause burning and swelling. If you’re allergic to the toxin, you’ll be making a trip to the emergency room (actually not a bad idea even if you’re not allergic — a sting can lead to sepsis). Immersing the wound in the hottest water as you can tolerate (don’t scald yourself!) can alleviate the pain.
Catfish spines are barbed, so if the fish breaks off its spine in you, a trip to the doctor to have it removed is probably necessary. Handling catfish should obviously be done with caution. The use of catfish grippers will keep their spines out of your skin. Your local bait shop should have them in stock. Please don’t try stepping on them — their spines are both long enough and strong enough to easily go through the sole of your shoe.
Stingrays are another fish that can put a hurting on you. Well, some of them will. Some aren’t even venomous. The ones that are carry protein-based venom which, like the catfish’s, can be nullified by heat. We have a variety of rays in the Harbor but they are classified into two simple groups: Benthic and pelagic.
Benthic stingrays are your bottom-dwelling stingrays. The most common in our area is the Atlantic stingray. Those are the smaller rays (saucer to platter-size) you see half-buried in the sand on the flats. Southern and roughtail rays can get much bigger (up to five feet across). Pelagic stingrays don't lay on the bottom but instead swim constantly. Cownose and spotted eagle rays are our abundant species.
Stingray venom will cause pain and burning like the catfish, though the pain is usually considerable more intense. Again, it can be nullified by submerging the sting area in as hot of water and the victim can tolerate (if you’re on the boat, the hottest water available is usually the flow of cooling effluent coming out of your outboard). The age-old folk remedy of urinating on the wound doesn’t do anything. All that accomplishes is you’ll have a stingray wound and pee on your leg.
Avoiding stingrays is usually the way to go. When walking in our water or wade fishing, it’s best to use the “stingray shuffle.” Sliding your feet across the bottom instead of walking normally will greatly decrease your odd of being stung because rays usually dart away if they can. Stepping on one’s back is what gets you stung.
Dangerous fish are almost always easy to identify. They are either very ornately colored and decorated, like the lionfish, or they are simply ugly, like the stone fish. Because they’re stonefish-ugly, a lot of people are under the impression that toadfish are poisonous. They do have spines on their pectoral fins and gill plates, but they do not have venom glands. There are venomous toadfish in other parts of the world, but ours are safe (unless you stick your finger in its mouth).
While that covers our stinging fish, don’t forget that all fish have some sort of defense mechanism. Dorsal spines, pointy teeth, razor-edged gill plates, pectoral spines or sharp tail scales are all designed to keep fish from being eaten by other fish. They also do a pretty good job on humans too, so handle with care — or else.
