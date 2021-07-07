Independence Day marks the unofficial end of tarpon season. By the time you read this, the celebration of July 4th will be long past — but that does not mean we quit fishing for tarpon. We just passed the last full moon in June. Normally, that’s when our tarpon will go offshore to spawn for the last time. A lot of them will not return to our waters until next year.
That’s the bad news. The good news is that many of these fish will come right back to rest up and feed after the rigors of the spawning season. We will still have fish roaming our beaches and many will come inside to hang out in Pine Island Sound and Charlotte Harbor. After breaking the social habits of the spawn, these fish are usually on the hunt for something to eat ... so, don’t put your 12-weights away yet.
I find it very interesting that during tarpon season when everybody’s busy with charters, my calls for casting lessons always seem to greatly increase. I wonder why that is? It’s because when you go to the Super Bowl you had better bring your A-game.
It ain’t easy to cast when you’re standing on the bow of a bouncing boat with wind blowing a little (or a lot), using a rod much heavier than you are probably used to. Now add to that scenario, a guide sternly telling you to pick up and cast 10 feet to the right and 25 feet further “RIGHT NOW!” and somebody might start to lose a little confidence in their technique.
And just one more little thing: You’ve got to do all of that while looking at a school of 50 fish weighing anywhere from 70 to 130 pounds bearing down on you. That visual alone can cause certain parts of the body to pucker and shake, and could possibly be a little tough on the nerves which can certainly tense up a casting stroke a little.
Recently I had the pleasure of taking Sara and Lori from North Carolina on a charter. As it turned out, they had booked another guide for two days, but wanted three days on the fly — so I lucked out and got the call. They were great company and a blast to have on the boat. There was just one problem: The casting, and for all those reasons mentioned above.
Sara has more fly fishing experience than Lori by several years, especially in the salt, and it showed. While Sara was on a continued quest for her first tarpon on fly, Lori was on her first saltwater trip. We had great visibility and just a little wind (let’s call it a stiff breeze), but that was enough to cause trouble.
No matter what I said or did, between the wind being in their heads and poor line control, we had a tough day. However, they were still able to make a fish eat. Then the deadly trout set came into play, and goodbye fish.
As we got back to the ramp, I asked them if they wanted to get together for a lesson on the grass before their next charter. They had a full family schedule all week, but the day before their charter we got together. We worked for about 90 minutes on how to keep the rod in plane to help create a tighter loop and double-haul timing to develop line speed. These are the minimum tools needed to help deal with a little wind and make a presentation to a fish from a distance.
By the time we wrapped up, Sara was casting 60 to 65 feet consistently with good loops. Lori got much better, but was still inconsistent and struggling with the timing of the haul. The next morning, I was on the water with a client and the girls were out on their charter. About 7:30 a.m., I started getting text notifications one after another but I was up on the pole and looking for fish. When I came down my client said that I had better check my phone — it was going crazy. Someone may have died.
But nobody died; it was just Sara getting excited. On her first cast of the morning, she threw a 60-footer to a tarpon, and it ate, and she landed it. “I did it, I did it! I made some good casts and it worked!” She jumped two more later. Lori jumped one each day, but didn’t land either of them. That’s OK; Sara said she’s got to pay some dues.
It’s so much fun for me to be a part of someone’s fly fishing experience, even though I may not be around to see the payoff. I give lessons, teach and instruct all the time. Many of these people are beginners, so I get to hear about a lot of firsts. First trout, first bluegill — it doesn’t matter, a first on a fly rod is a special thing.
But a first tarpon? The excitement in her voice when she called me later to tell me the stories and thank me again for the lesson was pretty special too. I’m hoping to hear the same story from Lori one of these days.
Like I said, don’t put away the 12-weights yet. There will be more opportunity to use them. If you need to take a break from tarponitis, grab your 6, 7 or 8 and go catch a few snook on the beach. They are out in good numbers and are eating small white flies. Keep practicing your cast and remember …
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
