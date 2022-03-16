I had an idea for this weeks column. As I got into it and started doing a little reading and research, I came across a quote about fishing: “Dear Lord, give me the serenity to accept the size of fish I catch, the courage not to lie about it and the wisdom to know that none of my fishing buddies would believe me anyway!”
We’ve all heard or read a version of this, but this quote led to another, then another. After 30 minutes of reading hundreds of these, I realized that most outlooks on life could be found here in these mutterings. Some are thoughtful, others silly to the point of stupid. Some are sarcastic, funny, or philosophical. Some are about love, family or relationships.
All of these categories, which have had volumes written about them individually, are somehow all related back to fishing. I don’t think that casting a line to a gilled target is the absolute center of the universe, but it has caused many people to think and share their thoughts in different ways. I’m just going to list you just a few of what I found. If I remember my other column idea, maybe I’ll do it next time.
“If all politicians fished, instead of spoke publicly, we would be at peace with the world.” — Will Rogers
“The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of something that is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope.” — John Bucha
“The act of fishing transports us to a special world and a state of mind where we are free.” — Fennel Hadson
“If fishing is interfering with your business, give up your business.” — Sparse Grey Hackle
“There’s a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot.” — Steven Wright
“Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach him how to fish, and he will sit in a boat and drink beer all day.” — George Carlin
“The two best times to fish is when it’s raining and when it ain’t.” — Patrick F. McManus
“The fish and I were both stunned and disbelieving to find ourselves connected by a line.” — William Humphrey
“No human being, however great or powerful, was ever so free as a fish.” — John Ruskin
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” — Herbert Hoover
“If I fished only to capture fish, my fishing trips would have ended long ago.” — Zane Grey
“The fishing was good; it was the catching that was bad.” — A.K. Best
“I don’t exaggerate — I just remember big.” — Chi Chi Rodriguez
“Don’t tell fish stories where the people know you; but particularly, don’t tell them where they know the fish.” — Mark Twain
“I fish better with a lit cigar; some people fish better with talent.” — Nick Lyons
“Soon after I embraced the sport of angling I became convinced that I should never be able to enjoy it if I had to rely on the cooperation of the fish.” — Sparse Grey Hackle
“Fishing, with me, has always been an excuse to drink in the daytime.” — Jimmy Cannon
“I only make movies to finance my fishing.” — Lee Marvin
“Fishing is a delusion entirely surrounded by liars in old clothes.” — Don Marquis
“My biggest worry is that when I’m dead and gone, my wife will sell my fishing gear for what I said I paid for it.” — Koos Brandt
“Comedians get jokes offered to them, rock stars get women and underwear thrown on stage, and I get guys that want to take me fishing.“ — Les Claypool
“A river is honored for its fish, not its size.” — Matshona Dhliwayo
“Scholars have long known that fishing eventually turns men into philosophers. Unfortunately, it is almost impossible to buy decent tackle on a philosopher’s salary.” — Patrick McManus
“There he stands, draped in more equipment than a telephone lineman, trying to outwit an organism with a brain no bigger than a breadcrumb, and getting licked in the process.” — Paul O’Neil
“Somebody just back of you while you are fishing is as bad as someone looking over your shoulder while you write a letter to your girl.” — Ernest Hemingway
“One thing becomes clearer as one gets older and one’s fishing experience increases, and that is the paramount importance of one’s fishing companions.” — John Ashley Cooper
“Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after.” — Henry David Thoreau
“Sharing the fun of fishing turns strangers into friends in a few hours.” — Eugenie Clark
“The angling fever is a very real disease and can only be cured by the application of cold water and fresh, untainted air.” — Theodore Gordon
“Some go to church and think about fishing; others go fishing and think about God.” — Tony Blake
“I think there is a connection between thinking and fishing mostly because you spend a lot of time up to your waist in water without a whole lot to keep your mind busy.“ — Anthony Doerr
“Time is but the stream I go a-fishing in. Its thin current slides away, but eternity remains.” — Henry David Thoreau
“A chub is the worst fish that swims.” — Izaak Walton
“I fish to scratch the surface of those mysteries, for nearness to the beautiful, and to reassure myself the world remains.” — Carl Safina
“Look at where Jesus went to pick people. He didn’t go to the colleges … he got guys off the fishing docks.” — Jeff Foxworthy
“Having a fishing rod in your hand is merely an excuse to explore out-of-sight depths and reveal mysteries that previously only existed in dreams.” — Fennel Hudson
“Remember folks, fish are like relatives. After two days, they stink.” — Bobby Heenan
“A fish only begins to realize its potential the moment you throw it in deep waters.” — Matshona Dhliwayo
“If people concentrated on the really important things in life, there’d be a shortage of fishing poles.” — Doug Larson
“The solution to any problem — work, love, money, whatever — is to go fishing, and the worse the problem, the longer the trip should be.” — John Gierach
“When you fish for love, bait with your heart, not your brain.” — Mark Twain.
“The best time to go fishing is when you can.” — Ed Zern
“Fishing saved me from becoming a porn star. Now I’m just a hooker!” — Anonymous
“Fish come in three sizes: Small, medium and the one that got away!” — Anonymous
I could go on and on. However, out of foolish hopefulness, I thought I’d repeat the first one: “If all politicians fished, instead of spoke publicly, we would be at peace with the world.” — Will Rogers
Stay fly.
