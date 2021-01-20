If you’re new to boating, the boat ramp can be intimidating. It’s not like they come with directions. You usually end up in the way and taking too long and upsetting everyone behind you — especially on those busy weekends and holidays. But it doesn’t have to be that way.
Getting your boat into the water in a safe and timely manner is the goal. Some ramps have an area where you can ready your boat prior to launching. Here is where you make sure your plugs are in, load your gear into the boat, and remove your safety straps and/or chain. (Not using straps? You should be. How many untrailered boats a year do we have to pick up from the S.R. 776/771 intersection before people learn to strap their boats down?)
This section of the boat ramp was put in place to keep everything moving. The top of the ramp or the backdown area isn’t the place to get all your stuff together. If someone goes around you because they are better prepared, let ‘em. Don’t be the one who slows everyone down.
Backing down is another area where people can go wrong. If the ramp has two lanes, don’t back down the middle of the ramp. Move over to the left or right. There are two lanes for a reason. Use common sense and common courtesy — I see the lack of both every day.
Ideally, have someone with you who can either back down the vehicle or drive the boat. This makes launching easy. When the boat is off the trailer, simply move it out of everyone’s way. If there are other people waiting to launch, don’t leave your boat sitting at the dock while you wait for your driver to park. Move out of the way so the next person can launch. Pick your driver up after he walks back down to the dock.
A properly thought-out ramp (and not all of them are) will have a side dock where you can wait. If you’re alone and there’s a side dock where you can park your boat, launch, tie up, then go park your vehicle. If there isn’t, you have no choice except to leave your boat tied to the launch ramp dock in everyone’s way. Hey, you didn’t design the place …
Coming back to the ramp is another story. While boats launch all day long, they seem to come back at the same time. This will cause a backup at the ramp. With folks out in the sun and often drinking, it doesn’t take much for tempers to flare. Your goal is the same as when launching: Get your boat out as quickly and safely as possible.
Again, if you have someone to help, one of you should go get the vehicle. Take a look around and see what boats are ahead of you. Chances are their vehicle is already in line to back down, so stay out of their way. When your vehicle is backed down, it’s obviously your turn. If there are 20 boats ahead of you, then obviously you’re not next.
If you are alone, then you’ll need to tie your boat up somewhere out of the way and then retrieve your vehicle. Please don’t leave your boat at the launch dock (unless you’re by yourself and there’s no side dock) because your boat will be in the way of everyone else.
Once your boat is out of the water, you probably need to unload all your gear, strap it down and drain the bilge. The top of the ramp isn’t the place. Remember, you aren’t the only boater on the planet and there are people behind you waiting. Again, common sense and common courtesy.
Laishley has a designated draining area. Please use it. It is designed to remove oils and other petroleum products from your bilge water so they don’t pollute the Harbor. That’s a good thing. For some strange reason, Punta Gorda placed that drain in the middle of a crosswalk, so expect to upset a few walkers and especially bicyclists who don’t belong on sidewalks. Again, you didn’t design it …
If you are unsure as to what to do at a given ramp, just take a minute to pull off to the side and observe. You’ve got all day, so 10 minutes isn’t going to kill you. Watch what everyone does and you’ll see the rhythm of the ramp. That will help you avoid getting yelled at (and possibly worse).
The most important thing is to be polite. If you see someone needing assistance, give them a hand. Someday it may be you in that position, and your actions may come back to help (or haunt) you.
Capt. Cayle Wills is former charter captain and has embarked on a new career as a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
